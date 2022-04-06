e.pop welcomes Amber Skinner-Jozefson as Chief Experience Officer

An advisor to e.pop since 2020, experienced fintech executive Amber Skinner-Jozefson joins the digital receipts start-up to lead on the customer journey.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e.pop, a digital receipts fintech with a mission to transform the payments ecosystem for merchants and consumers, and eliminate paper receipt waste, announced today that Amber Skinner-Jozefson has joined as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Most recently, Amber was CEO of a UK-based consumer credit and alternative credit scoring fintech. For e.pop, this senior hire signals a significant development in the company’s consumer and merchant offering as well as its ability and ambition to partner with tier-1 retail brands to provide an innovative view of consumer purchasing behaviour.

Amber has 15 years of experience leading marketing and growth teams, primarily in financial technology sectors. Previously, she was Global Head of Marketing Communications at global financial payments system SWIFT. She has worked in both B2B and B2C commercial environments and has overseen the launch of several brands and products. At e.pop, Amber will be responsible for defining and optimising the end-to-end customer journey, including branding and marketing.

Amber Skinner-Jozefson, chief experience officer, e.pop: “I feel very fortunate to join a company in such a fantastically unique position to disrupt the merchant – consumer relationship, and to join a group of top-notch colleagues who are not only brilliant at what they do but who lead with their values every day. I’m excited to help bring this truly one-of-a-kind offering to market.”

Sunay Shah, co-founder and CEO, e.pop: “We believe that Amber is the ideal CXO to represent the customer voice in the next phase of e.pop’s growth and success. Her track record of innovation, execution and operational excellence speaks for itself. As an advisor, she has seen the company’s growth and progress from the beginning. And we are thrilled that she believes in e.pop’s tremendous potential enough to come onboard full-time.”

About e.pop

e.pop (electronic proof of purchase) is transforming the way consumers and businesses think about environmental sustainability, eliminating paper receipts altogether while delivering retail merchants greater data, analytics and insights, and providing a valuable consumer engagement channel. An environmentally safe and efficient alternative to paper receipts, e.pop automatically sends new transactions securely to its mobile app with itemised digital receipts without consumers needing to share their email information with merchants. e.pop was co-founded by Sunil Rajan and Sunay Shah with the aim of enabling sustainable practices for both consumers and businesses and making our daily activities efficient.

