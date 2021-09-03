E-P Rail Selects Nexxiot as its Digitization Partner, Advancing ‘TradeTech’ into Eastern Europe

ZURICH & BUCHAREST, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E-P Rail, one of the largest privately held fright rail operators in Romania with operations across Europe, has announced a partnership with logistics digitization pioneer Nexxiot to provide cloud-based data analytics services for its growing fleet of locomotives and railcars. Nexxiot, the innovative Swiss IoT company, will begin the deployment of its onboard sensor technology over the coming months, enabling E-P Rail to provide new and innovative services for its customers through AI-powered analytics.





Through this new partnership, Nexxiot and E-P Rail are advancing the concept of “TradeTech,” which reimagines the capabilities of global supply chains through digitization. The goal is to enable global asset and cargo transparency and open the door for the development of new, disruptive business models.

Romania has the third largest rail network in the European Union and E-P Rail is currently among the largest rail companies in the country. They understand the challenges of the market and tailor their services to meet the needs of their customers. E-P Rail is focused on developing cutting-edge technology to drive its business forward utilizing the latest data-driven tools. Working closely with other large rail operators and lessors, E-P Rail always focuses on value creation and digital services for its customers. The company has also developed its own mobile apps for critical process management and to create transparency and accountability around its operations. The Nexxiot solution now adds the next level of cloud-based data and advanced AI for the digitization process.

Radu Gabriel Gheorghiu, the owner of E-P Rail and CER Fersped, E-P Rail’s freight operator, promotes a culture of innovation in his companies: “We seek out and integrate the very best solutions for our cargo customers so they feel secure and can always find the right cargo transport for their specific needs, whatever their requirements may be. We believe strongly in digital technologies and want to remain at the forefront of our sector by driving innovation. Nexxiot’s sensor gateways, cloud-based software and analytics will help us to achieve our current mission objectives.”

Nexxiot will deliver approximately 1,100 gateway devices, called Globehoppers, to the Romanian company in the coming months to digitize the entire railcar fleet. In addition to Globehoppers, E-P Rail benefits from Nexxiot’s software which sorts, cleans and analyzes data. Nexxiot’s dedicated logistics cloud processes big data collected using machine learning and algorithms. For E-P Rail, this enables improvements to operational performance and creates new services which are valued by customers because it makes their supply chain more transparent, agile and predictable. New cargo services for end customer will come online in the coming year.

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund said: “It is an exciting moment for both companies. Nexxiot has evolved rapidly from an innovative young IoT company to an industry leader in TradeTech. With deep analytics to process and extract meaning and value from Big Data using algorithms and the latest machine learning techniques.”

This new partnership with E-P Rail significantly expands Nexxiot’s activities in Eastern Europe and is the latest in a series of recent agreements with rail freight operators around the world, making it one of the largest and most significant data logistics clouds in the industry. Over the last 60 days, Nexxiot has also inked service agreements with French specialty materials manufacturer Arkema, Canadian rail sensor technology innovator TransRail Innovation Group (TRIG) and Poland’s largest operator of independent freight railcars Eurowagon.

About E-P Rail:

E-P Rail is a privately held Romanian company providing first-rate transportation and cargo shipping services. Founded in 2013, E-P is headquartered in Bucharest and maintains operations across Europe with subsidiaries in Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Austria and Germany. Our fleet of locomotives and more than 2,000 container railcars amass more than 140,000 kilometers traveled monthly and over 4 million tons transported annually. E-P Rail ensures availability, professionalism and trust for all our partner relationships as we offer cargo transport both domestically and cross-border on public and private railways throughout Romania and beyond. Our quality of services and our flexibility distinguish E-P Rail while loyalty to our customers guides all our operations. https://www.e-prail.ro/

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot AG is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo from more than 160 countries around the world and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. The company’s secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 2,5 billion travelled miles Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot’s goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/

