E Ink Launches the Latest Generation of Their Full Color ePaper Module – E Ink Gallery™ Plus

E Ink Gallery Plus is geared towards indoor commercial signage and public information displays

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of the latest generation of their Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) platform, E Ink Gallery Plus. This next generation, full color ePaper module, has a color gamut ideally reaching 60,000, an improvement over the earlier generations. E Ink Gallery Plus targets indoor commercial signage for retail, restaurants, transportation and public information displays. The 28-inch and 25.3-inch displays are being used in the Smart Display Metro Digital Train of Taipei Metro.





E Ink Gallery Plus is using E Ink ACeP™, a full color electronic ink system with four color pigments: cyan, magenta, yellow, and white, used to achieve a full color gamut at each pixel. The contrast ratio is improved by 40%, from 10 to 14, providing a more impactful visual experience. The look and feel of the new generation is similar to color prints, with the benefit of digital changes that allow for instant updates to match with promotion and communication needs. E Ink Gallery Plus will be available in various sizes for customers, including 13.3-inch, 25.3-inch, and 28-inch.

“E Ink has been investing considerable R&D resources in ePaper film and modules, as well as in color drivers, hardware and software, enabling continuous refinement and innovative breakthroughs in ePaper technology,” said the CEO of E Ink, Johnson Lee. “The new generation of E Ink Gallery Plus significantly improves the contrast ratio of our full color ePaper, and can help customers’ make their advertisements more eye-catching.”

E Ink will cooperate with ecosystem partners to jointly introduce E Ink Gallery Plus into the digital signage market. The goal is to replace single-use printed posters in commercial advertising and public information displays and reduce the impact on the environment. E Ink Gallery Plus features low-power consumption, can be driven from solar power and is eye-friendly, attributes that are beneficial in the development of sustainable smart cities.

Note: Gamut is a range of colors within the color spectrum that the human eye can identify, and it is also a concept of color space.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

Contacts

E Ink:



Anna Halstead



Racepoint Global



617-624-3213



eink@racepointglobal.com