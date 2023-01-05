E Ink Launches E Ink Prism™ 3, A Multi-Color ePaper Film Enabling Product Personalization

E Ink’s next generation segmented display offers a sustainable display choice for product designers

E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Prism™ 3, a next generation segmented display that features dynamic color changing capabilities.





E Ink Prism 3 offers product designers to choose from eight (8) colors and combine them with patterns to create rich, dynamic surfaces. Additional benefits include:

Low energy consumption – E Ink’s renowned bistability means that power is only consumed when displays are updated; no power is consumed once the color is displayed

Priority on personalization – Designers have the option of combining intricate patterns and colors onto the surface to further enhance their products

Thin and durable – Rugged design provides a thin and light solution for surface displays

E Ink Prism 3 is the next generation E Ink Prism film, which bridges the gap between traditional static materials and digital technology with dynamically changing materials. Fully programmable, designers can now integrate endless materials with changeable colors and patterns. At CES 2023, BMW is using E Ink Prism 3 to create a multi-colored skin on their new i Vision DEE concept car, the first use of E Ink Prism 3 in automotive applications.

“E Ink Prism creates unique experiences like never before. Product developers and designers now have the ability to integrate E Ink technology to create dynamic surfaces,” said Paul Apen, chief business and operating officer of E Ink Corporation, US Operations. “E Ink Prism offers the ability to design in a low power, sustainable display solution that is customizable and offers endless design opportunities through a combination of changing colors, patterns, and user-defined programs. E Ink works to enable solutions that allow our customers to design smarter devices for a sustainable future.”

E Ink Prism 3 use cases span industries, with applications in appliances, retail, consumer electronics, residential applications, apparel, and industrial goods. E Ink Prism is rugged and flexible which enables manufacturers and fabricators to cut, shape and integrate with a wide variety of substrates. Its low power consumption reduces or eliminates the need for electrical outlets and enables alternative options such as batteries and renewable energy sources.

E Ink Prism 3 is part of E Ink’s segmented display product line. In this type of product, a drive line is mapped for each segment, enabling simple graphic or numerical displays. Unlike products requiring a thin film transistor (TFT), E Ink Prism 3 can be manufactured in any 2D shape, for example, a circle, triangle, or abstract shape, enhancing industrial designs.

E Ink’s display technology is ultra-low power because it is bistable. Paired with digital paper’s industry-leading energy efficiency, E Ink is enabling its partners to disrupt industries through sustainable technologies and has been integrated into everything from eReaders to cell phones to medical wearables to logistical tags and digital signage.

As companies and consumers alike continue to prioritize sustainable models, E Ink is committed to zero carbon emissions by 2040 and recently achieved RE20, where 20% of the energy used by the company is generated from renewable sources. E Ink’s sustainability initiatives are part of the company’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, which also includes efforts to support local communities and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

