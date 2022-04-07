E Ink Launches E Ink Kaleido™ 3, the Next Generation of Print Color ePaper Technology

New technology optimizes the visual experience of reading with rich color

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EInk–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Kaleido™ 3. This new generation of E Ink Kaleido offers richer colors, along with 16 levels of grayscale and 4096 colors, perfect for displaying colorful images and information on eReaders and eNote devices. By optimizing the design of the ePaper module structure, E Ink Kaleido 3 has increased its color saturation by 30 percent compared to the previous generation, E Ink Kaleido Plus.





E Ink Kaleido 3 is using E Ink’s Print Color ePaper technology, where a color filter array (CFA) is used in conjunction with E Ink’s Carta black and white ink film, creating a full color device for a more fully realized eBook shopping and reading experience.

In addition to improved color performance, Kaleido 3 uses E Ink ComfortGaze™, a new front light technology designed by E Ink’s Front Light Team. ComfortGaze has been engineered to reduce the amount of blue light reflected off the surface of the display, providing further comfort while reading. ComfortGaze has been engineered to reduce the amount of blue light reflected off the surface of the display, providing further comfort while reading with reduced Blue Light Ratio (BLR) and Blue Light Toxicity Factor (BLTF) by up to 60 percent and 24 percent respectively compared to the previous generation of front light design.

“The color eReader with E Ink Kaleido technology has received wide support and recognition from many customers since its release,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “E Ink continues to innovate color ePaper, and with E Ink Kaleido 3, we’ve enhanced the vividness of the colors, improved the module design and created a healthier visual reading experience. We are excited to see this new technology roll out in customer products.”

The E Ink Kaleido 3 module is available in various panel sizes, including 7.8-inch, 10.3-inch, and 13.3-inch. The responsiveness of the ink enables the module to play animations and videos, providing new options for digital reading and writing in educational and professional applications. The 13.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 ePaper can also be used as outdoor advertising signage.

E Ink Kaleido 3 will be exhibited at Touch Taiwan 2022 from April 27-29, 2022 in E Ink’s booth, #M802 on the 4th floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

