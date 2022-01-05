E Ink Joins Forces with Premium Automaker Showing the BMW iX Flow Wrapped in Digital Paper Technology at CES 2022

Concept car demonstrates pioneering technology in personalization and self-expression

Combining E Ink’s innovative and rugged digital paper with BMW’s intelligent design algorithms enables the exterior to change from black to white in a dynamic flow. The iX Flow is using E Ink Prism, a design film developed by E Ink for the architecture and design markets. E Ink Prism is fully programmable, giving BMW the creative freedom to customize the patterns and materials. To accomplish this, E Ink engineers worked closely with BMW engineers to create optimal functionality and perfect color switching of their complex laser cut designs which align with the curves of the car.

“E Ink’s color changing technology is technically amazing. Seeing it formed on our highly curved surfaces is absolutely unexpected and seemingly magical,” said Stella Clarke, Head of Project for the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink.

In addition to personalization, a variable exterior also contributes to the efficiency of the vehicle. By nature, a white exterior on hot days would reflect sunlight and conversely, a black exterior on cold days would absorb the sunlight. This could reduce the amount of energy the vehicle uses for heating and cooling the interior.

The process of changing the color of the car is extremely efficient because of E Ink’s ultra-low power technology. E Ink’s digital paper is bistable – meaning it only uses power to change color, not to maintain it. This inherent trait makes it possible to change the color of the car with minimal power, and aligns with the sustainability mission of the all-electric vehicle.

“This concept car with BMW is an amazing display of how surfaces of the future will transform to personalize, customize and provide information,” said Tim O’Malley, AVP, US Regional Business Unit. “Because E Ink is incredibly low power and durable, we can put our display technology on almost any surface, transforming a once static space into something dynamic and spectacular – and sustainable.”

Most displays emit light. E Ink does not – it reflects ambient light in its surroundings. This gives the display a paint-like appearance and a natural visual experience. The electronic ink is made up of millions of tiny microcapsules that are filled with white and black pigments – the same ink pigments used in the printing industry today. These pigments can be moved up or down using an electric field in a controlled manner, thereby changing the appearance at the surface of the display.

The BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink will be on display at CES 2022, January 5-7, 2022, at the BMW Pavilion (Silver 3). For more information, please visit here.

Learn more about E Ink Prism, and how it has also been used in an outdoor public artwork featuring thousands of tiles on the façade of the San Diego International Airport parking garage at www.eink.com.

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

