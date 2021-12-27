E Ink Announces Pledge to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

Committed to achieve RE100 goal of running on 100% renewable energy by 2030

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EInk–E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, pledged on December 23 to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040. E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three phase plan to reach their commitment of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.





According to the evaluation of the FTSE Russell Green revenue 2.0 Data Model1 under the Energy Management Efficiency IT Process sub-sector, E Ink was identified as having 99.93% of Green Revenue in 2020 and has a positive impact on the environment, highlighting the environmental benefits of ePaper products.

To achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions, E Ink has not only implemented measures on technologies and products, but has also conducted an investigation to assess the greenhouse gas generated by all sites globally. Indirect carbon emissions from energy use in operations and manufacturing account for a significant portion of E Ink’s total carbon emissions within the company. Therefore, using renewable energy will be the key to realize net zero carbon emissions. In addition to increasing the proportion of renewable energy use year over year, E Ink will also improve energy use efficiency and reduce the overall energy use and consumption of environmental resources in product development, manufacturing, and corporate operations.

“The impact and threat of climate change on the environment will be a challenge faced by the world. As a global citizen, E Ink has implemented a zero carbon emission plan on manufacturing and operation, and is also committed to carbon reduction throughout ePaper technology development and product design. Focusing on even lower energy consumption and material use allows the low-carbon and energy-saving ePaper technology to realize its environmentally friendly potential,” said the Chairman of E Ink, Johnson Lee. “We are also working with our ecosystem and supply chain partners to take actions on reducing their carbon emissions to fulfill our responsibilities as global citizens through the net zero carbon emission initiatives.”

In addition to launching the net zero carbon emission initiatives within the company and the ePaper ecosystem, E Ink has also participated in advocacy organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability. In October 2021, E Ink became a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Supporter (TCFD Supporter). It will follow the TCFD framework to identify risks and opportunities of climate change, and introduce scenario analysis of physical risks and transformation risk to adapt the net zero carbon emission strategy and plan with quantitative indicators.

In the future, E Ink also plans to participate in organizations such as RE100, SBTi and related initiatives to declare commitment to “Net Zero Carbon by 2040”.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

*1 FTSE Russell Green revenue 2.0 Data Model uses quantitative indicators to evaluate the relations between corporate revenue and the environmental impact. The calculated revenue comes from design, development, manufacturing, or importing energy efficiency-related information and services.

