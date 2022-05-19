E-Commerce Delivery Network Pandion Announces Hiring of Lori Tenan as Chief Revenue Officer

After just six months of operations, with millions of packages sorting through Pandion’s e-commerce focused delivery network, Pandion hires Lori Tenan as CRO to spearhead Pandion’s customer relationships and fuel the company’s next stage of growth.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pandion, the e-commerce delivery network powered by machine learning and led by Amazon Air Founder Scott Ruffin, has hired Lori Tenan as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO). Tenan is a recognized leader in enterprise sales, having most recently led the post-purchase platform Narvar from its infancy to eight years of hyper-growth.

“Since emerging from stealth a year ago, Pandion has used machine learning technologies to help Fortune 500 companies deliver millions of packages and provide an unmatched experience for their customers. Having Lori Tenan join as CRO will help identify new opportunities to augment our growth while ensuring our customer experience is best in class,” said Scott Ruffin, Founder and CEO at Pandion. “Lori’s experience and success in this space speaks for itself and with our ambitious plans for the year, this was the perfect time to bring Lori onto the Pandion team.”

Tenan brings 20 years of experience and leadership in enterprise sales to Pandion. Most recently at Narvar, Tenan oversaw global revenue across the Commercial, Mid-market & Enterprise markets. In the last three years, in her role as Senior Vice President of Sales, Lori established Narvar’s business with top retailers, leading to substantial growth across the business and generating more than $100M in annual recurring revenue.

“E-commerce has never had the dynamic shipping partner it requires, which is why it’s such an exciting time to join Scott and the team at Pandion,” said Tenan. “With Scott’s experience, as well as Pandion’s intelligence and data network, Pandion is positioned to disrupt the e-Commerce logistics space and set new standards for what online retailers and their customers should expect.”

About Pandion



Founded in 2021, by Amazon and Walmart veteran Scott Ruffin, Pandion is using machine learning to more efficiently transport e-commerce packages, saving retailers and consumers time and money. Visit pandionpro.com for more information. In October 2021, Pandion opened their first sortation center in Quakertown, Pennsylvania; the 150,000 sq ft facility has already sorted and delivered millions packages across the northeastern region of the US, ensuring on-time delivery for customers during the peak of the holiday season.

Contacts

Alex Mack



alex@playground.global