DYOPATH Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DYOPATH is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd time in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DYOPATH. This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 21 points higher than the average U.S. company.





Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DYOPATH stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“Earning this award isn’t just about us,” says DYOPATH CEO Rob Koch. “It’s a testament to our dedication to our clients. This recognition showcases that our core values aren’t just words on paper, they’re lived and breathed every day, making DYOPATH a truly exceptional workplace.”

“Relentless passion for excellence is the fire that keeps us constantly innovating, and dominating in everything we do,” he continued. “We also know that our journey isn’t over. We recognize that there is always room for improvement – and we’re committed to doing the hard things to make DYOPATH an even better place to work.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://dyopath.com/careers/

About DYOPATH

DYOPATH accelerates the evolution of digital infrastructure so organizations can do more of what they do best. From maximizing efficiency to minimizing downtime, we provide end-to-end IT and cyber support. We never let things like connectivity issues, ransomware, or slow support responses prevent our clients from moving mountains.

Our team not only stays current on the latest trends and changes in technology and compliance, but also leads the way in developing new solutions to solve challenges big and small.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Rai Cornell, CMO



Email: rai.cornell@dyopath.com