Dynatrace to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter of its fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021, before market open on February 2, 2022.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 2, 2022. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13726069. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13726069. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Contacts

Investor:

Noelle Faris

VP, Investor Relations

Noelle.Faris@dynatrace.com

Media Relations:

Jerome Stewart

VP, Communications

Jerome.Stewart@dynatrace.com

