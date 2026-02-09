Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

di
Business Wire
-

Exceeds high end of guidance across all metrics; raises FY'26 guidance

Delivers ARR growth of 16% on a constant currency basis

Achieves GAAP Operating Margin of 14% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 30%

Announces new $1 billion share repurchase program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025.



"Our third quarter results surpassed the high end of our guidance across all top line growth and profitability metrics. Notably, we've generated double-digit net new ARR growth for three consecutive quarters, which reflects the growing number of enterprises adopting Dynatrace as their end-to-end observability platform,” said Rick McConnell, CEO of Dynatrace. “As organizations broadly deploy AI, observability is mission critical to managing the reliability and performance of those workloads. The Dynatrace platform combines the strengths of deterministic and agentic AI to deliver trustworthy insights that drive optimal business outcomes.”

Dynatrace also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of common stock.

"In the last four months, we repurchased over $200 million of Dynatrace stock, significantly accelerating the pace of our repurchases and nearly completing our inaugural $500 million buyback program," said Jim Benson, Chief Financial Officer. "This new $1 billion authorization reflects our conviction in the underlying strength of the business and commitment to driving shareholder value. Our scale, balance sheet, and proven ability to generate strong cash flow allow us to invest for durable long-term growth, while also returning capital to shareholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

  • Total ARR of $1,972 million, an increase of 20%, or 16% on a constant currency basis
  • Total revenue of $515 million, an increase of 18%, or 16% on a constant currency basis
  • Subscription revenue of $493 million, an increase of 18%, or 16% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP income from operations of $73 million and non-GAAP income from operations of $153 million
  • GAAP net income per share of $0.13 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.44, on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

  • Go-to-market traction:
    • Closed 12 deals greater than $1 million in ARR in the quarter, 11 of which were in collaboration with partners, and five of which were new logos, contributing to record new logo ARR.
    • Surpassed the milestone of $100 million in annualized consumption dollars for log management, which continues to be the company's fastest growing major product category.

  • Product innovations:
    • Unveiled Dynatrace Intelligence, a new agentic AI-powered operations system that combines deterministic and agentic AI to deliver reliable, autonomous actions at enterprise scale.
    • Introduced domain specific agents to augment site reliability engineer (SRE), development and security teams with autonomous action.
    • Expanded cloud-native integrations across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to give enterprises a unified view across multi‑cloud environments.
    • Delivered significantly evolved user experience to unify frontend, backend, AI telemetry, database, cloud, and mobile into an active system of control for cloud and AI-native software delivery.
    • Launched next-generation Real User Monitoring (RUM) capabilities fully integrated into our Grail data lakehouse.

Share Repurchase Program

  • Dynatrace has substantially completed its $500 million share repurchase program announced in May 2024. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Dynatrace spent $160 million to repurchase 3.5 million shares at an average price of $45.31 under that program. From the inception of the program through February 6, 2026, Dynatrace repurchased 10.6 million shares for $495 million at an average price of $46.79.
  • Share repurchases under the new $1 billion program may be made from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, including, without limitation, through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, any other legally permissible means, or any combination of the foregoing. The share repurchase program has no time limit, does not obligate Dynatrace to acquire a specified number of shares, and may be suspended, modified, or terminated at any time, without prior notice. The number of shares to be repurchased will depend on market conditions and other factors. Repurchases under the program are expected to be funded from a combination of existing cash balances and future cash flow. 

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Annual recurring revenue (ARR):

 

 

 

Total ARR

$

1,972,283

 

 

$

1,647,412

 

Year-over-Year Increase

 

20

%

 

 

Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

515,473

 

 

$

436,169

 

Year-over-Year Increase

 

18

%

 

 

Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription revenue

$

493,372

 

 

$

417,207

 

Year-over-Year Increase

 

18

%

 

 

Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Financial Measures:

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

$

72,738

 

 

$

47,464

 

GAAP operating margin

 

14

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

40,055

 

 

$

361,752

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

0.13

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP shares outstanding - diluted

 

303,250

 

 

 

303,467

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

33,780

 

 

$

42,238

 

Net cash provided by operating activities as a percent of revenue

 

7

%

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (*):

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

153,428

 

 

$

130,734

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

30

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

134,666

 

 

$

111,679

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted

 

303,250

 

 

 

303,467

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

$

27,234

 

 

$

37,569

 

Free Cash Flow margin

 

5

%

 

 

9

%

 

* For additional information, please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Definitions - Non-GAAP and Other Metrics" sections of this press release.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of February 9, 2026, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and updating its prior guidance for full year fiscal 2026 in the tables below.

This guidance is based on the average foreign exchange rates for the month of January 2026. We expect foreign exchange to be a tailwind of approximately $49 million on ARR and approximately $37 million on revenue for fiscal 2026 compared to ARR and revenue at constant currency. This represents an incremental tailwind of approximately $11 million to ARR and $3 million to revenue compared to our prior guidance. This guidance also excludes the impact of any share repurchases after December 31, 2025.

Growth rates for ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.

All growth rates below are compared to the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

 

(In millions, except per share data)

Current Guidance
Fiscal 2026

 

Prior Guidance
Fiscal 2026*

 

Guidance Change
at Midpoint**

ARR

$2,053 - $2,061

 

$2,010 - $2,025

 

$40

As reported

18.5% - 19%

 

16% - 17%

 

225 bps

Constant currency

15.5% - 16%

 

14% - 15%

 

125 bps

Total revenue

$2,005 - $2,010

 

$1,985 - $1,995

 

$18

As reported

18% - 18.5%

 

17% - 17.5%

 

100 bps

Constant currency

16%

 

15% - 15.5%

 

75 bps

Subscription revenue

$1,917 - $1,922

 

$1,898 - $1,908

 

$17

As reported

18% - 18.5%

 

17% - 17.5%

 

100 bps

Constant currency

16%

 

15% - 15.5%

 

75 bps

Non-GAAP income from operations

$582 - $587

 

$571 - $581

 

$9

Non-GAAP operating margin

29%

 

29%

 

Non-GAAP net income

$508 - $513

 

$497 - $506

 

$9

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$1.67 - $1.69

 

$1.62 - $1.64

 

$0.05

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

304

 

307 - 308

 

(4)

Free cash flow

$520 - $525

 

$505 - $515

 

$13

Free cash flow margin

26%

 

26%

 

 

*Prior guidance was issued on November 5, 2025.
**Guidance change at midpoint is rounded to the nearest million.

(In millions, except per share data)

Q4 Fiscal 2026
Guidance

Total revenue

$518 - $523

As reported

16% - 17%

Constant currency

13% - 14%

Subscription revenue

$493 - $498

As reported

16% - 17%

Constant currency

13% - 14%

Non-GAAP income from operations

$133 - $138

Non-GAAP operating margin

26%

Non-GAAP net income

$115 - $120

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$0.38 - $0.39

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

303 - 304

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 9, 2026. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with event confirmation #: 13758089. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2026 by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. and Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering event confirmation #: 13758089. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

We announce material financial information to our investors using our Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also use these channels to disclose information about the company, our planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. We also use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures in conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons and liquidity. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to similarly titled metrics provided by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures are defined in this press release and the tables included in this press release include reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We also include non-GAAP financial measures in our financial outlook included in this press release. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Definitions - Non-GAAP and Other Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Constant Currency amounts for ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: share-based compensation; employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; amortization of intangibles; transaction, restructuring and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. The related Non-GAAP Operating Margin is non-GAAP income from operations expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income is defined as GAAP net income adjusted for the following items: income tax expense/benefit; non-GAAP effective cash taxes; net interest expense and income; net cash received from and paid for interest; share-based compensation; employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of intangibles; gains and losses on currency translation; and transaction, restructuring and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to compute GAAP net income per diluted share.

Free Cash Flow is defined as the net cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, reflected as purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software additions in our financial statements. The related margin is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about Dynatrace, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's new share repurchase program, its ability to invest for durable long-term growth while also returning capital to shareholders, the expected and current benefits that we believe organizations receive from using the Dynatrace platform and offerings of our partners and other companies with which we collaborate and integrate, and our financial and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our revenue growth rates in future periods; market adoption of our product offerings; continued demand for, and spending on, our solutions; our ability to innovate and develop solutions that meet customer needs as cloud and AI workloads grow rapidly; the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with customers’ IT infrastructures; our ability to acquire new customers and retain and expand our relationships with existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to compete; our ability to maintain successful relationships with partners; security breaches, other security incidents and any real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to grow our business and expand our operations; our ability to successfully complete acquisitions and to integrate newly acquired businesses and offerings; the effect on our business of the macroeconomic environment, associated global economic conditions and geopolitical disruption; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

493,372

 

 

$

417,207

 

 

$

1,423,968

 

 

$

1,198,593

 

Service

 

22,101

 

 

 

18,962

 

 

 

62,703

 

 

 

54,925

 

Total revenue

 

515,473

 

 

 

436,169

 

 

 

1,486,671

 

 

 

1,253,518

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of subscription

 

73,833

 

 

 

60,666

 

 

 

207,255

 

 

 

170,034

 

Cost of service

 

21,137

 

 

 

18,139

 

 

 

60,993

 

 

 

52,536

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

866

 

 

 

3,756

 

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

12,528

 

Total cost of revenue

 

95,836

 

 

 

82,561

 

 

 

270,809

 

 

 

235,098

 

Gross profit

 

419,637

 

 

 

353,608

 

 

 

1,215,862

 

 

 

1,018,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

120,569

 

 

 

98,343

 

 

 

343,733

 

 

 

281,287

 

Sales and marketing

 

174,058

 

 

 

154,472

 

 

 

507,047

 

 

 

443,802

 

General and administrative

 

52,260

 

 

 

49,354

 

 

 

157,001

 

 

 

143,285

 

Amortization of other intangibles

 

12

 

 

 

3,975

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

13,527

 

Total operating expenses

 

346,899

 

 

 

306,144

 

 

 

1,007,817

 

 

 

881,901

 

Income from operations

 

72,738

 

 

 

47,464

 

 

 

208,045

 

 

 

136,519

 

Interest income, net

 

12,083

 

 

 

11,726

 

 

 

37,620

 

 

 

37,351

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(370

)

 

 

(2,072

)

 

 

7,281

 

 

 

(6,145

)

Income before income taxes

 

84,451

 

 

 

57,118

 

 

 

252,946

 

 

 

167,725

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(44,396

)

 

 

304,634

 

 

 

(107,693

)

 

 

276,655

 

Net income

$

40,055

 

 

$

361,752

 

 

$

145,253

 

 

$

444,380

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.13

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

1.49

 

Diluted

$

0.13

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

1.47

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

301,127

 

 

 

298,646

 

 

 

300,939

 

 

 

298,049

 

Diluted

 

303,250

 

 

 

303,467

 

 

 

304,765

 

 

 

302,815

 

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cost of revenue

$

10,792

 

$

9,821

 

$

30,657

 

$

27,265

Research and development

 

29,160

 

 

26,582

 

 

85,739

 

 

74,769

Sales and marketing

 

21,883

 

 

20,709

 

 

64,493

 

 

57,481

General and administrative

 

16,083

 

 

15,027

 

 

45,738

 

 

41,984

Total share-based compensation

$

77,918

 

$

72,139

 

$

226,627

 

$

201,499

DYNATRACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December
31, 2025

 

March 31, 2025

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,091,534

 

 

$

1,017,039

 

Short-term investments

 

96,780

 

 

 

96,189

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

468,041

 

 

 

624,437

 

Deferred commissions, current

 

123,565

 

 

 

109,895

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

87,152

 

 

 

83,901

 

Total current assets

 

1,867,072

 

 

 

1,931,461

 

Long-term investments

 

58,291

 

 

 

51,648

 

Property and equipment, net

 

67,713

 

 

 

61,522

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

76,424

 

 

 

67,479

 

Goodwill

 

1,345,187

 

 

 

1,336,435

 

Intangible assets, net

 

22,868

 

 

 

25,534

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

514,237

 

 

 

529,550

 

Deferred commissions, non-current

 

111,045

 

 

 

95,297

 

Other assets

 

37,823

 

 

 

40,752

 

Total assets

$

4,100,660

 

 

$

4,139,678

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

11,103

 

 

$

27,286

 

Accrued expenses, current

 

240,018

 

 

 

252,503

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

924,672

 

 

 

1,087,518

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

17,543

 

 

 

13,979

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,193,336

 

 

 

1,381,286

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

52,790

 

 

 

50,989

 

Accrued expenses, non-current

 

35,981

 

 

 

24,452

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

68,276

 

 

 

61,384

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,198

 

 

 

419

 

Total liabilities

 

1,351,581

 

 

 

1,518,530

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 299,571,042 and 299,813,048 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,352,238

 

 

 

2,370,563

 

Retained earnings

 

430,180

 

 

 

284,927

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(33,639

)

 

 

(34,642

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

2,749,079

 

 

 

2,621,148

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,100,660

 

 

$

4,139,678

 

DYNATRACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited – In thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

40,055

 

 

$

361,752

 

 

$

145,253

 

 

$

444,380

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

4,336

 

 

 

5,216

 

 

 

13,744

 

 

 

13,851

 

Amortization

 

1,395

 

 

 

8,247

 

 

 

4,151

 

 

 

27,603

 

Share-based compensation

 

77,918

 

 

 

72,139

 

 

 

226,627

 

 

 

201,499

 

Deferred income taxes

 

9,580

 

 

 

(339,736

)

 

 

18,474

 

 

 

(378,795

)

Other

 

123

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

(7,917

)

 

 

4,135

 

Net change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(152,513

)

 

 

(95,826

)

 

 

168,032

 

 

 

204,251

 

Deferred commissions

 

(600

)

 

 

4,131

 

 

 

(23,854

)

 

 

(3,035

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

4,859

 

 

 

(7,500

)

 

 

9,004

 

 

 

(21,573

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

3,307

 

 

 

2,871

 

 

 

(30,448

)

 

 

(27,608

)

Operating leases, net

 

710

 

 

 

(1,031

)

 

 

1,456

 

 

 

434

 

Deferred revenue

 

44,610

 

 

 

30,973

 

 

 

(189,033

)

 

 

(168,513

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

33,780

 

 

 

42,238

 

 

 

335,489

 

 

 

296,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(6,546

)

 

 

(4,669

)

 

 

(18,215

)

 

 

(11,540

)

Capitalized software additions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(194

)

 

 

 

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100

)

Purchases of investments

 

(45,094

)

 

 

(27,965

)

 

 

(108,858

)

 

 

(107,989

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

 

34,760

 

 

 

27,770

 

 

 

103,882

 

 

 

68,145

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(16,880

)

 

 

(4,864

)

 

 

(23,385

)

 

 

(51,484

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

12,519

 

 

 

10,770

 

 

 

24,390

 

 

 

21,159

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

963

 

 

 

6,130

 

 

 

4,701

 

 

 

14,903

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(159,999

)

 

 

(39,993

)

 

 

(255,033

)

 

 

(130,100

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(3,296

)

 

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(19,634

)

 

 

(16,338

)

Other

 

(552

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,866

)

 

 

(1,656

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(150,365

)

 

 

(27,465

)

 

 

(249,442

)

 

 

(112,032

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

(24

)

 

 

(9,604

)

 

 

11,833

 

 

 

(4,614

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(133,489

)

 

 

305

 

 

 

74,495

 

 

 

128,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,225,023

 

 

 

907,177

 

 

 

1,017,039

 

 

 

778,983

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,091,534

 

 

$

907,482

 

 

$

1,091,534

 

 

$

907,482

 


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Noelle Faris
VP, Investor Relations
ir@dynatrace.com

Media Contact:
Stacy Gong
VP, Corporate Communications
pr-team@dynatrace.com


Read full story here