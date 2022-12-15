Dynatrace Named a Leader in AIOps with the Highest Scores in Both the Current Offering and Strategy Categories in Report by a Leading Independent Research Firm

New report describes the company’s superior vision leveraging its Software Intelligence Platform’s unified data model, AI, and automation to deliver full-stack business insight

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that Forrester has named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), Q4 2022 report. Forrester evaluated 11 providers and gave Dynatrace the top scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories, which define each provider’s placement within the Wave. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

The report states, “The complexity of IT systems and the ongoing exponential growth of telemetry data are driving the need to improve business insights with AI/ML… Flexibility to deploy in dynamic environments, as well as to monitor diverse technology stacks in real time, is essential for AIOps implementations to deliver value.”

According to Forrester’s evaluation of Dynatrace, “It provides an enterprise-scale unified platform with a context-rich data model to address the demands of its global client base. Its superior vision focuses on purpose-built use cases that leverage its unified model, AI, and automation… Dynatrace is a good fit for clients that have advanced business insight needs and complex hybrid environments and want to consolidate their technology efforts around a full-stack AIOps offering that can grow with them.”

Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace, said, “It is rewarding to receive recognition from leading analyst firms like Forrester. Organizations are building digital services in highly dynamic multicloud environments, producing an explosion of data and complexity. To drive digital transformation at scale, teams need precise answers and intelligent automation across their technology stacks. They also need transparent and trustworthy AI that powers automated operations. These capabilities are exactly what Dynatrace AIOps delivers.”

Visit the Dynatrace website to download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), Q4 2022 report.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

Contacts

Meg Brenner



meg.brenner@dynatrace.com