Dynatrace Introduces New AI-powered Log Analytics Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced new AI-powered log analytics capabilities to address the growing challenges organizations face with legacy log management solutions.

Legacy solutions often operate independently from existing monitoring tools, perpetuating operational inefficiencies that lead to delayed incident resolution, increased costs, and security vulnerabilities. Dynatrace, with its enhanced log analytics capabilities and streamlined approach, delivers several key innovations to address these challenges:

Davis® AI Integration: The powerful Dynatrace AI engine, Davis AI, provides instant explanations of log content, making complex analytics tasks more accessible to teams across the organization. Users can use natural language to create queries, build dashboards, and generate reports.

Demand among enterprise customers to integrate log analytics into their existing observability strategies is higher than ever. Well over 1,000 customers use Dynatrace Logs solutions today, and over 50 percent of new customers onboarded this past year are already consuming logs.

According to a recent Gartner® report1, monitoring and analysis is crucial for understanding modern IT systems. Traditional manual methods are inefficient for today’s complex environments. A streamlined approach, for example using a telemetry pipeline, can simplify data extraction, processing and analysis, providing valuable insights for effective decision making while simultaneously managing costs.

“Dynatrace’s continuous evolution and innovation have allowed us to improve the way we analyze our data,” said Diego Enciso, Observability Specialist at NEQUI. “Its log analytics solution not only optimizes error detection but also helps us prevent fraud and gain valuable insights for strategic decision-making. With this capability, we have strengthened the security and efficiency of our operations.”

“I am passionate about the value that correlated data insights provides and I am excited to build innovative solutions that empower our customers to drive better business outcomes,” said Mala Pillutla, Vice President, Log Management at Dynatrace. "Organizations today face the challenge of managing a multitude of monitoring tools, resulting in fragmented and often conflicting insights across their critical infrastructure and applications. By providing integrated log management with in-context analytics, we enable our customers to transform data into actionable insights that help build resilience and reliability of their most critical digital assets."

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. Learn more at www.dynatrace.com.

