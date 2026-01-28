Dynatrace Enhances Developer Experience to Power Smarter Agentic Workflows and Frontend Innovation

New capabilities transform observability into an active system of control for cloud and AI-native software delivery

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Perform, its flagship annual user conference, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, announced a deeply integrated set of developer experience and agentic AI capabilities. These updates evolve observability from passive insight into an intelligent control layer that actively guides, optimizes, and protects software delivery in real time.

Software delivery is undergoing a major shift as cloud-native architectures, AI-assisted development, and agentic systems accelerate release of velocity. According to recent Dynatrace research, product development is the fastest-growing use case for agentic AI, with 42% of organizations already using it in customer-facing digital products and another 31% planning to expand adoption over the next five years. As code, models, prompts, and configurations change faster and behave more dynamically, teams need not just visibility, but real-time, production-grade control to act confidently, manage risk, and keep applications stable at enterprise scale.

The capabilities announced today unify frontend, backend, AI telemetry, database, cloud, and mobile into a single developer-facing experience built on Dynatrace Grail™, Smartscape, and Dynatrace Intelligence. Dynatrace’s AI-native foundation – built for agentic and LLM-driven applications – enables humans and AI agents to reason about live system behavior, experiment safely in production, and take immediate, targeted action without redeployments or manual intervention.

Key enhancements include:

Frontend observability with RUM: A modernized frontend experience unifies RUM data in Grail™ and introduces three new apps, including Error Inspector, to give developers deeper visibility and faster troubleshooting of real user behavior and frontend issues.

A modernized frontend experience unifies RUM data in Grail™ and introduces three new apps, including Error Inspector, to give developers deeper visibility and faster troubleshooting of real user behavior and frontend issues. Expanded mobile developer capabilities: New mobile diagnostics provides the context developers need to pinpoint Application Not Responding (ANRs) events and crashes quickly, reducing debugging time and improving app stability.

New mobile diagnostics provides the context developers need to pinpoint Application Not Responding (ANRs) events and crashes quickly, reducing debugging time and improving stability. Software Delivery and Observability in the Age of AI: With the acquisition of DevCycle, Dynatrace advances observability into an active system of control. DevCycle’s precise, feature-level runtime controls combine with Dynatrace Intelligence to continuously validate behavior, reduce risk, and automatically respond to issues from development through production. Integration work for DevCycle is already underway with further updates in the future as it relates to release.

With the acquisition of DevCycle, Dynatrace advances observability into an active system of control. DevCycle’s precise, feature-level runtime controls combine with Dynatrace Intelligence to continuously validate behavior, reduce risk, and automatically respond to issues from development through production. Integration work for DevCycle is already underway with further updates in the future as it relates to release. End-to-end traces across AI, databases, and cloud platforms: Unified tracing links AI calls, application services, databases, and cloud infrastructure, providing clarity as AI-driven workloads increase trace volume and complexity across distributed systems.

Unified tracing links AI calls, application services, databases, and cloud infrastructure, providing clarity as AI-driven workloads increase trace volume and complexity across distributed systems. Agentic workflows and MCP integrations: Agentic workflows and the Dynatrace MCP Server enable developers and AI agents to act safely on real-time observability data. MCP support for Claude, AWS Bedrock AgentCore, and Azure AI Foundry, delivering safe automation across multi-cloud and multi-AI environments.

Agentic workflows and the Dynatrace MCP Server enable developers and AI agents to act safely on real-time observability data. MCP support for Claude, AWS Bedrock AgentCore, and Azure AI Foundry, delivering safe automation across multi-cloud and multi-AI environments. Live Debugger updates: Expanded support for leading IDEs, including Windsurf and Cursor, bring instant access to live debugging within the programming environment, streamlining development and troubleshooting

“Developers within our organization are spending significantly less time now debugging, coordinating, and troubleshooting thanks to Dynatrace’s developer experience capabilities, including Live Debugger,” explains Dana Harrison at TELUS. “By reducing time and focus in these areas, we’ve been able to pivot efforts to build high-quality software with greater confidence than ever, delivering innovations faster for our business. This has all been done with no increase in risk. As we look to the future, we know we can increase developer productivity within our organization thanks to Dynatrace, confidently supporting us on our journey to improve social outcomes through technology.”

"In the era of vibe coding and AI-assisted engineering, developer experience is a critical business driver, not a mere operational concern,” said Kate Holterhoff, senior industry analyst at RedMonk. “With developers increasingly relying on AI for code generation, the importance of ensuring the quality and performance of that output—especially on the frontend and mobile interfaces—is amplified. Dynatrace's observability enhancements in this area including Real User Monitoring (RUM), Error Inspector, and ANR/crash symbolization supports DevX by providing practitioners with real-time context into user behavior and production issues.”

“Developers play a defining role in how organizations innovate and shape the technology investments that drive long-term value,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “The latest enhancements from Dynatrace enhance developer impact, improve release confidence, and operationalize software delivery across cloud native, AI native, and multicloud environments. By unifying delivery, runtime control, and insight on a single platform, we give developers direct control over how software behaves in production—so they can experiment safely, respond quickly, and turn real-world signals into real business impact.”

Several enhancements are available immediately, while others will be rolled out over time.

At Perform, Dynatrace will host developers across hands-on workshops, a vibe coding event, and a hackathon in partnership with Microsoft and powered by GitHub Copilot.

To learn more about Perform 2026 announcements, visit the Dynatrace newsroom.

