Dynasty Financial Partners Closes Minority Capital Raise

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners today announced the successful closure of a minority capital raise supported by its community of stakeholders including its employees, clients, and resource partners, as well as several of its long-standing investors and members of its Board of Directors. Investors include The Charles Schwab Corporation, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Abry Partners, Glick Family Office and Dynasty Chairman Harvey Golub, as well as various clients. Fortress Investment Group LLC participated as a new investor. Today’s announcement marks the sixth capital raise since Dynasty’s founding in 2010.

Proceeds from the investment round will be used to bolster support for Dynasty’s network of partner firms, enabling them to better serve their clients. Notably, it will fuel continued growth in talent and cutting-edge AI-driven technology, facilitating the integration of Dynasty Desktop and Core Services; enhance the firm’s investment platform with a focus on private investments and its comprehensive Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services: provide more growth capital to drive network M&A; expand Dynasty Investment Bank; and strengthen Dynasty’s fortress balance sheet, positioning the firm to proactively seize future opportunities.

“The future is bright for Dynasty and our network of independent advisors, thanks to the remarkable alignment within our ecosystem, as reflected in this investment round,” said Dynasty Founder and CEO Shirl Penney. “As more advisors recognize the benefits of being independent RIA advisors, and more RIA advisors realize the power in outsourcing to grow their businesses, we are committed to ensuring they have every opportunity to build better businesses while delivering remarkable care for their clients. We are investing in the best technology, talent, and resources, while bolstering our fortress balance sheet to support our clients' growth ambitions, whether through M&A or succession planning. I am immensely grateful to our investors, team members, industry partners, and clients who have supported us since Dynasty's early days, making today's announcement possible.”

Dynasty’s network consists primarily of clients who own and operate independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). These RIAs typically own the majority of their equity, own their economics, own their own ADVs, and have the freedom to control their client experience model. These clients leverage Dynasty’s integrated technology, services, robust turnkey asset management program (TAMP), digital lead generation services, capital solutions, and investment bank. This integrated RIA platform model provides synthetic scale, allowing Dynasty-powered RIAs to be Independent But Not Alone®. Currently, Dynasty has 58 Network Partner firms representing over 500 advisors with over $125 billion in platform assets.

In October 2024, Dynasty closed a minority capital raise, supported by several of its long-standing investors and Board members, along with three strategic investors, including existing investor The Charles Schwab Corporation and new investors BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Asset Management. While Dynasty currently has no debt, the firm secured a $125 million corporate credit facility in 2025, supported by a syndicate of financial services firms including UMB Bank, N.A., Flagstar Bank, J.P. Morgan, Citibank, N.A., and Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

“This most recent investment round signals the incredible momentum of the independent movement within the financial advisory industry,” added Dynasty Chairman of the Board Harvey Golub. “The growth of the RIA space is driving positive change for advisors and their clients. Along with our other Board members, I am excited to continue supporting Shirl and the leadership team as they guide our expanding network of independent advisors.”

Dynasty Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to Dynasty Financial Partners on the transaction. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as the legal advisor to Dynasty Financial Partners.

About Dynasty

Dynasty Financial Partners is a premier provider of integrated technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms, primarily serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients in the independent wealth management space. Dynasty offers a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform, delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms with the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations, and grow their firms—both organically and inorganically—while allowing them to focus on and better serve their clients.

For more than 15 years, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and their advisors, contributing to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to independent wealth management channels. As Dynasty continues to establish itself as an industry leader, it has developed competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationships with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, and an entrepreneurial culture led by an experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and facilitating complementary acquisitions. Dynasty believes the independent movement, the separation of where advice is given from where products are manufactured and sold, is still in the very early innings. Dynasty sits at the intersection of the new Triangulation of Wealth model helping to connect independent advice with safe and strong custody solutions that when matched with best-in-class product execution represents the future of the wealth management that was once just reserved for family office levels of wealth. Dynasty’s award winning technology and desktop operating system allows Dynasty’s business owner RIA clients to service their clients, manage their business, and oversee their investments all in one seamless location that frees them up to spend more time with clients and grow their business.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

Disclosure: Dynasty’s wholly owned subsidiary Dynasty Securities LLC (“Dynasty Securities”) is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. All security related transactions are through Dynasty Securities. Dynasty securities does not hold customer securities or customer funds.

Media Contact

Sally Cates

sallycates@dynastyfinancialpartners.com

646-704-4500