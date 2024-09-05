Dynamo Software Wins Triple Honors at 2024 Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards

Leading Alternative Investments Platform Continues to Garner Industry-Wide Recognition

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2024FinTechAwards–Adding to the growing list of recognitions earned in 2024, Dynamo Software announced today another series of industry accolades by Global Business & Finance Magazine. These three new award wins reflect the commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction in serving the unique and often complex needs of the private investment management industry.





Award for Best Investment Management Platform



This accolade celebrates Dynamo’s dedication to delivering exceptional investment management solutions built for alternative investments. The platform’s unique multi-asset capabilities, user-centric features, and client success stories have set a new benchmark in the industry. Dynamo’s commitment to excellence and providing a secure, value-add environment for FinTech users globally have made it a market leader.

Award for Best Fund Accounting & Reporting Software



This award highlights Dynamo Fund Accounting’s innovative and comprehensive features. Dynamo Accounting’s general ledger-based system offers robust financial reporting and accounting controls that automate essential functions like valuations, IRR calculations, and waterfall allocations. Seamless integration with Excel and advanced reporting tools ensure compliance with US GAAP, ILPA, and Invest Europe standards. Coupled with outstanding client support and training programs, the award acknowledges Dynamo’s leadership in the fund accounting sector.

Award for Best Portfolio Management Software



This award recognizes Dynamo Portfolio Management’s extensive capabilities for helping investors manage their overall portfolio, mitigate risks, and plan smart allocations and exits. This solution empowers LP investors with a multi-asset system to centralize and report on investment performance across holdings, asset classes, and portfolios. Key features include performance visualization, benchmarks, and future scenario analysis. Integration with Dynamo’s research management module, Data Automation, and Data Services enhances multi-asset class reporting, performance analytics, cashflow forecasting, exposure analysis, what-if modeling, and liquidity management. This award highlights Dynamo’s leadership in delivering portfolio management solutions that drive meaningful outcomes.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized three times over by Global Business & Finance Magazine,” said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo Software. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovative spirit of our entire team. At Dynamo, we’re committed to delivering exceptional solutions to our Limited and General Partner clients who trust us to give them a performance edge. These awards validate our mission to innovate and provide top-tier FinTech platform capabilities, services, and support. Trust and feedback from our valued clients and partners are essential to our continued success.”

Alternative investors are confronting a rising number of operational complexities stemming from the industry’s growth. The expanded number of relationships to manage, heightened due diligence requirements, escalating regulation and compliance standards, and growing documentation demands — all while investing teams are more widely dispersed — can lead to what is commonly termed as “growth complexity chaos.”

Dynamo’s award-winning platform is built by industry insiders to address the unique requirements of alternative investors and enable them to navigate challenges and gain a competitive edge. In addition to iterative and flexible products, the company disseminates insightful, research-driven content that equips investors with actionable knowledge to navigate complex markets and drive growth.

About Global Business & Finance Magazine



At Global Business & Finance Magazine, our mission is to deliver in-depth, impartial coverage of the international business and finance landscape. Our seasoned journalists and industry specialists are committed to updating our audience on the forefront trends and movements within the business and finance arenas. Our online platform showcases an extensive assortment of articles, studies, and insights spanning topics such as worldwide markets, investment tactics, corporate funding, and fiscal policies. Additionally, we present exclusive dialogues and analyses from prominent figures in the business and finance sectors, offering our readers distinct viewpoints on the most pressing topics. Learn more about the awards program.

About Dynamo Software, Inc.



Dynamo gives alternatives investors a Performance Edge, empowering them to efficiently scale their firm to capitalize on the growing wave of private market opportunities. With the Dynamo Alternative Investment Platform, Limited and General Partners can now run a tightly integrated firm, putting all their data to work to accelerate operations across front, middle, and back office, unleashing teams to work smarter, and allowing leaders to make better investment decisions and scale their firm. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicole Selinger



nicole@kmprcollective.com

314-805-2165