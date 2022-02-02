DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Revenues of $4.09 billion for Q3 FY22, down 4.6% as compared to prior year period, and down 1.4% on an organic basis

Diluted EPS was $0.38 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.92 in Q3 FY22

Bookings of $5.0 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 1.23x in Q3 FY22

Operating cash flow of $696 million, less capital expenditures of $146 million, results in $550 million of free cash flow

Repurchased 6.8 million shares for $213 million in Q3 FY22, bringing YTD repurchases to $363 million or 10.6 million shares

DXC intends to self-fund $1 billion of additional share repurchases over the next twelve months

“Our third quarter results show the strong progress we are making with our transformation journey. Our focus on operational execution drove continued improvement in revenue, margins, and EPS, as well as an exceptionally strong bookings quarter of $5 billion (for a book-to-bill of 1.23x), and an outstanding cash flow result,” said Mike Salvino, DXC President and Chief Executive Officer. “By operating a more disciplined and focused organization, we continue to strengthen both our position in the market and our balance sheet, resulting in improved margins and substantial free cash flow. Finally, I would like to thank my colleagues across the organization for continuing to deliver excellence for our customers in the midst of COVID-19 challenges.”

Financial Highlights(1) Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 Revenue $ 4,089 $ 4,288 YoY Revenue Growth (4.6)% (14.6)% YoY Organic Revenue Growth (2) (1.4)% (9.7)% Net Income $ 102 $ 1,103 Net Income as a % of Sales 2.5% 25.7% EBIT $ 189 $ 2,032 EBIT Margin % 4.6% 47.4% Adjusted EBIT(2) $ 355 $ 300 Adjusted EBIT Margin % 8.7% 7.0% Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.38 $ 4.29 Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) (2) $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Book-to-Bill 1.23x 1.13x

(1) In millions, except per-share amounts (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Revenue was $4.09 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, down 4.6% as compared to prior year period, and down 1.4% on an organic basis. Third quarter revenues came in at the bottom of the previous guidance range, as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduced third quarter fiscal year 2022 revenues by $26 million as compared to the currency rates used in our prior earnings guidance.

Net income was $102 million, or 2.5% of sales, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $1,103 million, or 25.7% of sales, in the prior year quarter. EBIT was $189 million or 4.6% of sales. Net income and EBIT in the quarter included the following items: amortization of intangible assets of $106 million, debt extinguishment costs of $2 million, restructuring costs of $36 million, mark-to-market pension loss of $7 million, loss on disposition of $4 million, and transaction, separation, and integration costs of $11 million. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBIT margin was 8.7% in the third quarter, an improvement of 170 bps as compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter adjusted EBIT margin came in within our guidance range. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income and EBIT benefited from the sale of a business.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.38 and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.92 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, driven by the improvement in margins, lower interest expense, and the lower number of outstanding shares. Non-GAAP EPS met the Company’s previous guidance range.

Book-to-bill for the quarter was 1.23x. Over the trailing four quarters, the company delivered a book to bill of 1.08x.

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of common stock for a total of $213 million. Year-to-date, the company repurchased 10.6 million shares for a total of $363 million.

Financial Information by Segment

Global Business Services (“GBS”) Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 Revenue $ 1,946 $ 1,921 YoY Revenue Growth 1.3% (18.6)% YoY Organic Revenue Growth 7.0% (5.9)% Segment Profit $ 315 $ 273 Segment Profit Margin 16.2% 14.2% Book-to-Bill 1.28x 1.35x

GBS segment revenue was $1.946 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, up 1.3% compared to prior year period and up 7.0% on an organic basis. The GBS performance was driven by strong growth in the Analytics & Engineering businesses, where revenue increased 17.3% and by continued improvement in our Applications business, where revenue increased 3.6% as compared to prior year period. GBS segment profit was $315 million and segment profit margin was 16.2%, up 200 bps as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. GBS bookings for the quarter were $2.48 billion for a book-to-bill of 1.28x.

Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”) Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 Revenue $ 2,143 $ 2,367 YoY Revenue Growth (9.5)% (11.1)% YoY Organic Revenue Growth (8.3)% (13.0)% Segment Profit $ 102 $ 88 Segment Profit Margin 4.8% 3.7% Book-to-Bill 1.18x 0.95x

GIS segment revenue was $2.143 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, down 9.5% compared to prior year period, and down 8.3% on an organic basis. GIS segment performance was driven by improving ITO revenues, which declined by 2.7%. GIS segment profit was $102 million with a segment profit margin of 4.8%, a 110 bps margin expansion as compared to third quarter of fiscal year 2021. GIS bookings were $2.53 billion in the quarter for a book-to-bill of 1.18x.

Enterprise Technology Stack Highlights

The components of the Enterprise Technology Stack are as follows:

Offerings Revenues Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Analytics and Engineering $ 545 $ 520 $ 482 $ 476 $ 462 Applications 1,268 1,216 1,246 1,282 1,225 Business Process Services 116 118 118 133 128 Cloud and Security 471 521 549 551 543 IT Outsourcing 1,111 1,052 1,128 1,171 1,141 Modern Workplace 561 581 577 660 676 Subtotal 4,072 4,008 4,100 4,273 4,175 M&A and Divestitures Revenues 17 19 41 112 113 Total Revenues $ 4,089 $ 4,027 $ 4,141 $ 4,385 $ 4,288

Cash Flow

Cash Flow Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 Cash Flow from (used in) Operations $ 696 $ (187) Less Capital Expenditures: Purchase of property and equipment (52) (59) Transition and transformation contract costs (45) (53) Software purchased or developed (49) (107) Free Cash Flow $ 550 $ (406)

Cash flow from (used in) operations was $696 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, as compared to $(187) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, and capital expenditures were $146 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Free cash flow (cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures) was $550 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, as compared to $(406) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Third quarter of fiscal year 2022 operating cash flow included two previously disclosed payments totaling approximately $130 million. The third quarter benefited from stronger cash flow performance resulting from favorable timing on both payments and receipts in the quarter. Fourth quarter cash flows are expected to be negatively impacted as this timing impact reverses.

Guidance

The Company’s guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 is as follows:

Q4 FY22 FY22 FY22 Fiscal Year Guidance Guidance Previous Guidance Updated Guidance Revenues $4.11 to $4.15B $16.4 to $16.6B ~$16.4B Organic Revenue Growth YoY (1.2%) – (1.7%) (1%) – (2%) (2.2%) – (2.3%) Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.7% – 9.0% 8.5% – 8.9% 8.5% – 8.6% Net Interest Cost ~$25 million ~$155 million ~$135 million Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.98 – $1.03 $3.52 – $3.72 $3.64 – $3.69 Restructuring and TSI ~$550 million ~$400 million Free Cash Flow $500 million >$650 million Non-GAAP Tax Rate ~26% ~26% ~25%

The Company reaffirmed its longer-term guidance:

Positive organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% for fiscal year 2024

Adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 11% in fiscal year 2024

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.25 in fiscal year 2024

Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024

Restructuring and TSI of approximately $100 million in fiscal year 2024

DXC does not provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its guidance because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of significant non-recurring items. Without this information, DXC does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.

Ken Sharp, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Our focus driving the business in a disciplined fashion is yielding results. We have made solid progress addressing our debt and related interest expense, restructuring expense, transaction, separation and integration expense, capital expenditures, capital lease originations and our facility footprint. These initiatives, and the ongoing strong business execution of our DXC colleagues, allowed us to deliver robust cash flows in the quarter. With our improved cash flow, coupled with the progress we are making on our portfolio shaping efforts, we expect to have $1 billion in excess cash that we intend to use to repurchase our shares over the next twelve months.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements often include words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intends,” “objective,” “plans,” “projects,” “strategy,” “target,” and “will” and words and terms of similar substance in discussions of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to our future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, divestitures, competitive position, growth opportunities, share repurchases, dividend payments, plans and objectives of management and other matters. These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary Non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, and free cash flow.

We believe EBIT, EBIT margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses. Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures.

One category of expenses excluded from Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily customer-related intangible assets, from its Non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

Another category of expenses excluded from Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS, impairment losses, may result in a significant difference in period over period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts, reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and do not expect to occur frequently. Further assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management’s control.

We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present organic revenues.

Selected references are made to revenue growth on an “organic basis” so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures from “organic basis” financial results, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during all periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.

There are limitations to the use of the Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our Non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 Revenues $ 4,089 $ 4,288 $ 12,257 $ 13,344 Costs of services 3,179 3,333 9,522 10,525 Selling, general and administrative 340 517 1,093 1,595 Depreciation and amortization 424 475 1,294 1,492 Restructuring costs 36 104 248 441 Interest expense 38 82 161 284 Interest income (15 ) (28 ) (51 ) (76 ) Debt extinguishment costs 2 — 311 — Gain on disposition of businesses 4 (2,046 ) (373 ) (2,046 ) Other income, net (85 ) (127 ) (290 ) (318 ) Total costs and expenses 3,923 2,310 11,915 11,897 Income before income taxes 166 1,978 342 1,447 Income tax expense 64 875 145 789 Net income 102 1,103 197 658 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 4 5 9 9 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 98 $ 1,098 $ 188 $ 649 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 4.32 $ 0.74 $ 2.55 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 4.29 $ 0.73 $ 2.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 250.27 254.32 252.44 254.03 Diluted EPS 254.82 255.75 257.59 255.20

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



(preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,919 $ 2,968 Receivables, net 3,670 4,156 Prepaid expenses 600 567 Other current assets 314 517 Total current assets 7,503 8,208 Intangible assets, net 3,575 4,043 Operating right-of-use assets, net 1,122 1,366 Goodwill 629 641 Deferred income taxes, net 259 289 Property and equipment, net 2,555 2,946 Other assets 4,310 4,545 Total Assets $ 19,953 $ 22,038 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 706 $ 1,167 Accounts payable 759 914 Accrued payroll and related costs 563 698 Current operating lease liabilities 386 418 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,111 3,476 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 1,001 1,079 Income taxes payable 202 398 Total current liabilities 6,728 8,150 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 4,236 4,345 Non-current deferred revenue 882 622 Non-current operating lease liabilities 805 1,038 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 779 854 Other long-term liabilities 1,436 1,721 Total Liabilities 14,866 16,730 Total Equity 5,087 5,308 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,953 $ 22,038

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(preliminary and unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in millions) December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 197 $ 658 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,309 1,506 Operating right-of-use expense 371 463 Pension & other post-employment benefits, actuarial & settlement losses 7 2 Share-based compensation 77 42 Deferred taxes 17 (319 ) Gain on dispositions (402 ) (2,023 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1 52 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain (20 ) (60 ) Impairment losses and contract write-offs 21 68 Debt extinguishment costs 311 — Other non-cash charges, net 1 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Decrease in assets 386 88 Decrease in operating lease liability (371 ) (463 ) (Decrease) increase in other liabilities (675 ) 392 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,230 404 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (217 ) (215 ) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs (152 ) (189 ) Software purchased and developed (211 ) (209 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (10 ) Business dispositions 519 4,942 Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable — 159 Proceeds from sale of assets 95 27 Short-term investing 24 — Other investing activities, net 35 (5 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 93 4,500 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of commercial paper 840 854 Repayments of commercial paper (821 ) (1,327 ) Borrowings under lines of credit — 2,500 Repayment of borrowings under lines of credit — (4,000 ) Borrowings on long-term debt 19 — Principal payments on long-term debt (2,872 ) (2,926 ) Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing (855 ) (694 ) Proceeds from bond issuance 2,918 993 Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions 12 1 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards (15 ) (5 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs (344 ) — Repurchase of common stock and advance payment for accelerated share repurchase (352 ) — Dividend payments — (53 ) Other financing activities, net 10 (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,460 ) (4,671 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 25 20 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents including cash classified within current assets held for sale (112 ) 253 Cash classified within current assets held for sale 63 (13 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (49 ) 240 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,968 3,679 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,919 $ 3,919

Segment Profit

We define segment profit as segment revenues less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level.

