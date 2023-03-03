Dutch Bros Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference and the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

GRANTS PASS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros” or “the “Company”) one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service beverage industry in the United States by location count, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences:

The Company will host a fireside chat at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

The Company will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 beginning at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Investor Relations website at https://investors.dutchbros.com/ under “Events & Presentations”.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 671 locations across 14 states as of December 31, 2022.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

