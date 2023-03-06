Durlston Partners and Imperial College London Launch 2023 Career Workshop Series

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Durlston Partners, an expert talent advisory firm specialising in technology, quantitative finance and data science, and the Department of Computing at Imperial College London, the world-class university in science, engineering, medicine and business, are delighted to announce that they have launched their 2023 series of workshops to help students enrolled in the university’s computer science programmes navigate the path from education to starting a career.

The 2023 workshop series starts this year with mock interview workshops for graduating computer science students. The programme additionally offers bespoke career guidance, as well as CV writing and interview training workshops. These modules are delivered by Durlston’s team of talent advisory experts and are intended to educate students on the different career paths available. Durlston hopes the training will ensure Imperial’s computer science students stand out amid increasingly fierce competition in the technology, finance, data science and digital assets sectors.

As part of this programme with Imperial’s Department of Computing, Durlston is leveraging its network of contacts in all relevant sectors to encourage its clients and other organisations, including hedge funds, family offices, digital asset firms and banks, to offer more internship and employment opportunities to the university’s graduates. Imperial College London’s Department of Computing was rated the best department in the subject of Computer Science and Informatics in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework. All new opportunities that arise will be accessible to Imperial’s computer science students through the university’s campus structured recruitment programme.

Tom Curtin, Industrial Liaison Officer at Department of Computing, Imperial College London, said: “Imperial College London is committed to helping its students find the very best career paths. We are thrilled that our computer science students have the opportunity to work with leading talent advisory Durlston Partners, giving our students the best chance of securing first-class employment following their time at Imperial. The first workshop on mock interviews was a great success and we’re looking forward to the remainder and seeing the benefits they bring to our community.”

Meraj Bahram, Managing Partner at Durlston Partners, said: “Moving from education to the workforce is not easy, particularly for graduating students looking to enter highly competitive employment sectors. We can, however, help them with this transition. By working with Imperial’s Department of Computing to provide computer science students with career guidance and hands-on workshops, as well as seeding more internship and employment opportunities for graduates through our network, we are playing an important role in helping the next generation of leaders stand out from the competition and launch their careers. We are delighted to have welcomed the new cohort of students to our first training session and we look forward to working with them throughout the workshop series.”

