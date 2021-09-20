During a Frenzied 2021 Market, Busy Real Estate Agents Processed More Than 120,000 Offers Using ShowingTime’s Offer Management Platform

ShowingTime also announced igloohome joined its Premier Lock Vendor program, a program that provides additional integration features for lockbox vendors with Bluetooth® capabilities

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeSellers—ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, reported that its Offer Manager platform, used by listing agents and buyer’s agents across North America, helped them manage more than 120,000 offers during the real estate industry’s multiple-offer frenzy of the past year.

Offer Manager provides agents with an experience that is intuitive, presenting a ‘submit an offer’ button that can be used from any device. It reduces the number of panic-laden “Did you get my offer?” calls, emails and text messages between agents, and instead infuses clarity into one of the many challenging tasks real estate agents face: communicating clearly with each other about offers.

“Before Offer Manager, it was the ‘Wild West’ – agents were inundated with multiple modes of offers, including faxes, emails and even text messages with pictures of offers,” said Michael Barbaro, broker/owner at Huntsman, Meade & Partners Comp in New Haven, Conn. “Some people didn’t even follow up, so if you weren’t expecting their offer and you didn’t know to look for it, and you’re fielding another 15+ other offers, it could just be overlooked. The lack of a system was the worst possible scenario for the industry.”

“Delays often result from communication barriers between agents, leading to confusion on the status of offers while essential documentation can easily be misplaced,” said ShowingTime President Michael Lane. “With Offer Manager, listing agents and buyer’s agents have a full view of the status of an offer from start to finish, all from within the interface of their existing ShowingTime showing management service. The same philosophy that has guided the development of our showing management products was in place here: provide agents with a streamlined process that will pay dividends in efficiency and productivity to fuel their growth.”

Offer Manager works in parallel with ShowingTime’s ‘schedule a showing’ process and is deployed MLS-wide in many U.S. and Canadian markets. A version for brokers, teams and individual agents, Offer Manager Premium, is also available.

“We received so many offers at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 that it was beginning to put a strain on our admin staff and we clearly needed a solution,” said Joe Kipping of Keller Williams Tampa Bay Home Team. “Before Offer Manager, all offer management would be done with an email inbox, a spreadsheet and Google Drive. Now, I can view the offer quickly and I know the buyer’s agent will be sent a notification letting them know the offer was received, saving me a lot of time.”

MLSs in Mississippi, Nevada and North Carolina are rolling out the product for members, while multiple offices, teams and agents have signed up for Offer Manager Premium.

In addition, the company announced that igloohome, the consumer brand under igloocompany, joined its Premier Lock Vendor program. They provide agents with smart lockboxes for hassle-free home access and Bluetooth® technology to provide one-tap access.

“We’re pleased to be a ShowingTime Premier Lock vendor,” said igloocompany CEO and Founder Anthony Chow. “We share a common desire to facilitate easier, safer access to homes.”

About ShowingTime



ShowingTime is the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, with more than 1.5 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its products are used in more than 370 Multiple Listing Services representing 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. For more information, visit www.showingtime.com.

About igloocompany



igloocompany is the market leading smart access solution provider. The company operates a consumer line of business branded igloohome and an enterprise-focused line under iglooworks. With igloohome smart locks, consumers can grant time-sensitive access to their properties remotely leveraging on their unique technology – algoPIN™. iglooworks offers businesses a suite of solutions for remote monitoring and management of access for property and infrastructure management. Currently headquartered in Singapore, it has 13 regional offices including a U.S. presence in Texas. For more information, visit www.igloocompany.co.

