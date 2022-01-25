dunnhumby’s Customer First Category Solutions Now Available on Microsoft Azure

Retailers and brands now empowered to accelerate their innovation through customer data science and cutting-edge cloud technology

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customer data science experts dunnhumby have announced the next phase of their relationship with Microsoft, which will see the two organisations transforming and powering better shopping experiences for customers globally.

The collaboration combines dunnhumby’s data science expertise with the global reach and power of cutting-edge cloud technology, Microsoft Azure, to help retailers and brands make quicker, smarter business decisions, and allowing faster access to powerful insights that reveal what shoppers really want.

This comes as dunnhumby is announced as a launch partner for Microsoft Cloud for Retail, which brings together different data sources across the retail value chain, building deeper customer engagement across all channels and delivering more relevant personalised customer experiences.

Insights at scale

Innovations in AI and machine learning are already reshaping the possibilities for businesses, with data forming the backbone of many retailers’ and CPGs’ future collaboration plans. A recent dunnhumby research paper1 showed that 80% of retail industry leaders believe collaboration will continue to grow over the next five years, highlighting the common themes of ‘building for mutual growth’ and ‘generating efficiencies using the analytical capabilities and resources of suppliers’.

The power of Azure allows dunnhumby to deliver faster report processing and data upload speeds than ever before, meaning quicker answers to business-critical questions driven by customer needs.

The ongoing collaboration allows retailers and brands to unleash innovation and achieve more using the very best in customer data science and cloud technology. In working with Microsoft and dunnhumby, retailers and brands will maximise the return on their data, systems and infrastructure in a fast, secure and scalable way, allowing them to fully monetise customer first insights.

A relationship built on experience

With flagship products dunnhumby Shop and dunnhumby Assortment now on Azure, this relationship is already helping retailers and brands to accelerate their innovation.

“Together we combine Microsoft’s leadership in cloud technology with dunnhumby’s leadership in building better shopper experiences.” says Gianluca Carrera, Chief Solutions Officer, dunnhumby, “dunnhumby Shop allows retailers and brands to make confident, data-led decisions, and dunnhumby Assortment helps them to efficiently optimise their assortment. With both now available on Microsoft Azure, retailers and brands can access this customer insight at speed.”

Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft, adds: “Retailers sit on vast amounts of data but often struggle to create meaningful insights for themselves or their suppliers. Through this collaboration, retailers across the globe will benefit from the powerful intelligence that dunnhumby delivers through its tools with the scale, security and speed-to-market that has become synonymous with the Microsoft Cloud.”

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, L’Oréal and Monoprix.

