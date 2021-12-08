Duncan Channon Announces Data + Tech Practice, New Leadership and Proprietary Analytics Tool the Table™

Independent creative agency marks major investment in data and analytics with new hires and launch of the Table™ — a cloud-based performance and analytics tool

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adtech–Award-winning independent creative agency Duncan Channon today announced the formation of a Data + Tech practice with new leadership, and the roll out of a proprietary analytics tool the Table™ to offer clients rapid insight on integrated campaign performance, and uncover data-driven insights to inform creative and media approaches. Leadership appointments for the new practice include the promotion of Madelaine Robinson to group director, communications and data integration, and the hire of Rob Griffin as associate director, analytics and insights.





The Data + Tech practice unifies data and analytics, digital and search in one department to evaluate performance and optimize client campaigns – as well as deliver faster, deeper insights to clients and internal teams. The Table™ tool represents a significant investment by Duncan Channon in data and analytics to create data efficiencies, better demonstrate ROI to clients, and source insights that drive results.

Engineered over 12 months in collaboration with data analytics consultancy mdrk Partners and built on Google Cloud Platform, the Table™ offers an automated pipeline that harmonizes online and offline data across social platforms, ad servers, DSPs, search, and video, as well as clients’ first-party research and any other data sources that provide consumer insights. The technology allows teams and clients to access customized dashboards that can deliver a daily snapshot of integrated campaign performance. Rapid access to data and digestible visualizations make it easier and faster to optimize and prioritize creative assets, messages and media investments, as well as have collaborative conversations about how to make campaign media spend work harder.

“Today, the Table™ delivers rapid, accurate multi-channel performance evaluation that gives the agency new agility in optimizing the performance of our campaigns. Our long-term vision is about creative impact. We invested in this technology because we believe data and empathy must work together on the front-end to create the most insightful creative approaches for clients,” said Gary Stein, chief integration officer, Duncan Channon. “We plan to make data digestible and visual so team members across strategy, creative and media can ultimately meet around a table to collaborate on consumer insights and ideas for clients. In their new roles, Madelaine and Rob will play an integral role in building a culture where insights drive bigger, bolder thinking.”

The agency is now deploying the Table™ for Covered California, one of the agency’s largest clients, to address the challenge of changing the hearts and minds of uninsured Californians – and motivating them to get covered at a time when health insurance is critical. During Covered California’s pivotal open enrollment period Nov 1 – Jan 31, the platform will integrate multicultural campaign performance data across connected TV (OTT), video, digital, streaming audio, search and social media channels – and offer an unprecedented level of daily insight to the agency team around which key messages, creative executions and channels are working hardest to drive Californians to coveredca.com to learn more. Duncan Channon will present its first enhanced client report on campaign insights and performance to Covered California in mid-December. In harnessing the intersection of this data through the Table,™ Covered California’s integrated agency team will then amplify the most resonant messages and optimize marketing spend to help get Californians insured.

Robinson will lead the 8-person Data + Tech team and oversee the rollout and customization of the Table™ performance and analytics tool for the agency’s client roster, starting with Covered California. She will also be responsible for operationalizing the agency’s vision for using data and insights to drive better decisions across all departments, including creative, strategy and communications planning. Robinson will report to Chief Integration Officer, Gary Stein.

Announced today, Griffin joined the agency in April 2021 to play a major role in the development of the Table™ performance and analytics tool. In collaboration with Associate Director of Digital Brandon Sugarman and Associate Director of Search Strategy Clarence Smith, Griffin worked to ensure the integrity of the data pipeline and infrastructure to deliver rapid performance analysis and actionable insights to clients. As part of the Table™ rollout, he will be responsible for customizing client- and internal-facing dashboards to make omnichannel campaign performance digestible, and internal teams smarter. Griffin is charged with uncovering insights about performance and target audiences to inform new creative ideas and optimize existing campaigns.

Prior to joining Duncan Channon, Griffin served as Analytics Lead, Data and Performance at Seattle-area agency Media Plus.

About Duncan Channon

Duncan Channon (www.duncanchannon.com) is an award-winning, independent ad agency that harnesses creativity to move people’s emotions and actions – online and in real life. Duncan Channon brings deep expertise in advertising, design, experiential, and influencer marketing to help clients build brands, achieve their business goals and drive social change. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Duncan Channon is best known for turning StubHub into a household name, bottling the Hawaiian mindset for Kona Beer and changing public perception about the dangers of vaping for the California Tobacco Control Program. The agency has built a growing body of social impact work, including efforts for the state of California around the COVID-19 vaccine, tobacco and health insurance. Current clients include the California Department of Public Health, Covered California, California Tobacco Control Program, Ferrara Candy brands SweeTARTS and Black Forest Gummy and Fruit Snacks, and AB InBev brands Kona Brewing and Golden Road, among others.

Contacts

Alicia Balkrishna



Duncan Channon



415 336 1712



abalkrishna@duncanchannon.com