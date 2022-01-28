Dun & Bradstreet Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings before the market opens on February 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 844-200-6205 (USA), 833-950-0062 (Canada), or 929-526-1599 (International) and enter the conference ID: 112964. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022, through March 2, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 (USA), 226-828-7578 (Canada), or +44 204-525-0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 197013.

