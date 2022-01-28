Home Business Wire Dun & Bradstreet Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release...
Dun & Bradstreet Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings before the market opens on February 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 844-200-6205 (USA), 833-950-0062 (Canada), or 929-526-1599 (International) and enter the conference ID: 112964. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022, through March 2, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 (USA), 226-828-7578 (Canada), or +44 204-525-0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 197013.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Debra McCann

973-921-6008

IR@dnb.com

Media:
Lisette Kwong

973-921-6263

KwongL@dnb.com

