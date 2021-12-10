Dun & Bradstreet Named a Leader in an Independent B2B Standalone Customer Data Platform Evaluation

D&B Rev.Up ABX Recognized in B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 Report with Highest Current Offering Score

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it was named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report. D&B Rev.Up ABX was recognized by analysts and clients as a “best fit for companies that need a comprehensive B2B-focused CDP.”

”Our mission is to help revenue-generating teams overcome the challenges of wrangling data and technology so that they can focus their time and resources on engaging with their customers and prospects to drive growth,” said Stacy Greiner, General Manager, Sales & Marketing business at Dun & Bradstreet. “We believe our ranking as a leader in The Forrester New Wave: B2B Standalone CDP report is a further testament to our product innovation efforts, focusing on developing solutions that bring sales and marketing teams together so that they have a single view of a customer to more effectively reach, engage and turn prospects into buyers.”

The Forrester New Wave evaluation assesses emerging technologies based on 10 criteria and 14 vendors, finding that D&B Rev.Up ABX “offers strong functional capabilities across the board,” and “leverages its predictive analytics legacy to deliver AI-driven optimizations throughout its solution.” Dun & Bradstreet is also mentioned as one of the few companies in the evaluation whose clients are using its CDP for automated journey orchestration and next-best-action recommendations. Access to Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud, including over 455 million businesses around the world, was also seen as a major benefit for data integration, identity resolution and profile augmentation.

D&B Rev.Up ABX is an open, all-in-one RevTech platform that empowers sales and marketing professionals to grow revenue using unified data, targeted audiences and personalize activations across channels, in addition to tracking results. The platform enables clients to:

Unify : Gain a single view of customer accounts by combining first and third-party data to better know a customer, profile and preferences

: Gain a single view of customer accounts by combining first and third-party data to better know a customer, profile and preferences Target : Combine intent and AI-driven insights to build and prioritize audiences

: Combine intent and AI-driven insights to build and prioritize audiences Engage : Coordinate engagement across marketing channels, including display, paid social, email and web search, and create personalized experiences to turn prospects into buyers

: Coordinate engagement across marketing channels, including display, paid social, email and web search, and create personalized experiences to turn prospects into buyers Measure: Visualize account and buyer engagement across the journey to optimize performance

Responding customers also complimented Dun & Bradstreet’s efforts to empower revenue-generating teams, stating: “Dun & Bradstreet is like a virtual assistant for reps – helping them make more money.”

Learn more about how D&B Rev.Up ABX can support companies’ revenue-generating efforts by reading The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

