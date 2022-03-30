Home Business Wire Dun & Bradstreet Enters Agreement to Divest Assets of German Business-to-Consumer Marketing...
Business Wire

Dun & Bradstreet Enters Agreement to Divest Assets of German Business-to-Consumer Marketing Solutions Business

di Business Wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced it has entered into an agreement to divest the assets of its business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing solutions business in Germany.

This standalone, non-core unit generated less than €6 million, or approximately $7 million USD, in revenue in 2021. Revenues from this business, for the current year and prior year, will be eliminated for purposes of reported organic growth effective January 1, 2022. Dun & Bradstreet does not expect this transaction to have a material impact on 2022 Adjusted EBITDA. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to consummate the divestiture on the terms negotiated with buyer and without material financial impact; (ii) our ability to implement and execute our strategic plans to transform the business; (iii) our ability to develop or sell solutions in a timely manner or maintain client relationships; (iv) competition for our solutions; (v) harm to our brand and reputation; (vi) unfavorable global economic conditions; (vii) risks associated with operating and expanding internationally; (viii) failure to prevent cybersecurity incidents or the perception that confidential information is not secure; (ix) failure in the integrity of our data or systems; (x) system failures and personnel disruptions, which could delay the delivery of our solutions to our clients; (xi) loss of access to data sources or ability to transfer data across the data sources in markets we operate; (xii) failure of our software vendors and network and cloud providers to perform as expected or if our relationship is terminated; (xiii) loss or diminution of one or more of our key clients, business partners or government contracts; (xiv) dependence on strategic alliances, joint ventures and acquisitions to grow our business; (xv) our ability to protect our intellectual property adequately or cost-effectively; (xvi) claims for intellectual property infringement; (xvii) interruptions, delays or outages to subscription or payment processing platforms; (xviii) risks related to acquiring and integrating businesses and divestitures of existing businesses; (xix) our ability to retain members of the senior leadership team and attract and retain skilled employees; (xx) an outbreak of disease, global or localized health pandemic or epidemic, or the fear of such an event (such as the COVID-19 global pandemic), including the global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response; (xxi) the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the pace of recovery or any future resurgence; (xxii) compliance with governmental laws and regulations; (xxiii) risks related to the voting letter agreement among and registration and other rights held by certain of our largest shareholders; and (xxiv) the other factors described under the headings “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022.

Contacts

Investors:
Debra McCann

973-921-6008

IR@dnb.com

Media:
Lisette Kwong

973-921-6263

kwongl@dnb.com

