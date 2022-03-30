Dun & Bradstreet Enters Agreement to Divest Assets of German Business-to-Consumer Marketing Solutions Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced it has entered into an agreement to divest the assets of its business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing solutions business in Germany.

This standalone, non-core unit generated less than €6 million, or approximately $7 million USD, in revenue in 2021. Revenues from this business, for the current year and prior year, will be eliminated for purposes of reported organic growth effective January 1, 2022. Dun & Bradstreet does not expect this transaction to have a material impact on 2022 Adjusted EBITDA. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: risks related to divestitures of existing businesses and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022.

