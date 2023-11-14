Ducks Unlimited Canada Saves $1M in IT Costs by Selecting Veeam to Protect Vital Fundraising Data

Veeam’s reliable and trusted data protection enabled Ducks Unlimited Canada to eliminate third-party consultancy services and convert their IT Department from a cost center to a savings center

Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced that Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), a registered charity and leader in wetland conservation, has expanded its partnership with Veeam by deploying Veeam Backup for Salesforce to ensure Salesforce data and metadata are securely backed up and accessible while instilling confidence in federal and corporate fundraising partners that their data is safe. Given the criticality of DUC's fundraising in saving Canada's most precious habitats, the company knows protecting fundraising data in Salesforce is fundamental to the charity's success. By working with Veeam, DUC can recover data with speed and confidence while converting IT from a cost center to a savings center with $1 million saved over six years.





DUC partners with government, industry, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands, grasslands and forests that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. A national organization with headquarters in Manitoba, DUC engages a conservation community of 74,000 supporters who make generous financial gifts and participate in fundraising, as well as 22,000 landowners who protect and steward the ecological services provided by their land and 4,000 volunteers who support conservation efforts and awareness. Because DUC seeks funding from these diverse sources, funding often includes match requirements that must be tracked and reported to the funding source, making Salesforce pivotal in helping keep track of all the data being collected.

“Prior to deploying Veeam nearly a decade ago, we used an alternative data backup solution but found it overly complex,” Andrew Pratt, Director of IT, Ducks Unlimited Canada said. “We spent too much time resolving problems caused by unreliable backup, so we considered hiring a full-time backup manager, but we were already spending money on third-party tech support consultants because nothing was easy. Everything is easy with Veeam. Veeam is our easy button for data protection and disaster recovery (DR). Our Salesforce data is indispensable, so Veeam’s fast, flexible recovery is critical.”

DUC currently uses several Veeam solutions: Veeam Data Platform Advanced Edition for backup, replication, immutability, recovery and proactive monitoring and analytics; Veeam Recovery Orchestrator for 1-click mass recovery, automated DR testing and dynamic reporting for cyber insurance compliance, and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 for complete protection of Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Teams. As soon as Veeam Backup for Salesforce became available, DUC switched from their previous backup solution and leaned on their confidence in Veeam.

“Organizations rarely think about backing up their Salesforce data until it is too late and some sort of incident – an accidental deletion, data loader mishap, or integration error – causes business-critical data loss,” said Shiva Pillay, GM and SVP, Americas at Veeam. “We strive to provide a comprehensive, purpose-built Salesforce backup solution, giving organizations the ability to recover from Salesforce data loss with speed and confidence. It’s great to see DUC leveraging Veeam Backup for Salesforce, on top of our other solutions, to ensure Salesforce data is backed up to prevent data loss, ensure compliance and enable fast recovery.”

By securely backing up fundraising data and metadata, Veeam eliminates the risk of losing access and control of data due to human error and integration issues. Data control is crucial, so DUC controls where Veeam Backup for Salesforce is deployed (on premises or in the cloud), how often backups are made, where they are stored (Veeam is storage-agnostic) and what is recovered (records, hierarchies, fields, files and metadata).

“Rebuilding data and metadata would be challenging and time-consuming — and it could hurt fundraising. Veeam Backup for Salesforce actually helps fundraising because our fundraising partners know and trust the Veeam brand, so they’re confident their data is protected, safe and secure with us,” said Pratt.

In addition to Veeam Backup for Salesforce, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and Veeam Data Platform protect and restore critical data too, including collaborative emails and habitat data in DUC’s geographic information system (GIS). Veeam Recovery Orchestrator increases DUC’s business resilience by automating recovery processes and provides DR documentation to support DUC’s compliance with cyber insurance requirements, serving as a safety net during data center renovations.

To learn more about the success of Ducks Unlimited Canada and other Veeam customer stories, visit https://www.veeam.com/success-stories.html.

