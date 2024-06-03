ezCater Names Kaushik Subramanian as Chief Revenue Officer

Subramanian joins the leading food for work technology company in the US, bringing more than 20 years of experience at high-growth companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the US, today announced it has named Kaushik Subramanian as Chief Revenue Officer, effective June 3, 2024. Subramanian is a seasoned technology executive with over 20 years of business management experience at high-growth companies and marketplaces, including Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V).









As Chief Revenue Officer, Subramanian will lead ezCater’s sales and partnerships, responsible for expanding the platform’s supply network and increasing the growth and adoption of ezCater’s suite of food solutions among workplaces.

“Kaushik’s management experience at other high-growth marketplaces will be tremendously valuable for ezCater,” said Ashwin Raj, CEO at ezCater. “He’ll play a critical role in helping us strengthen what we do best: solving our customers’ food for work needs and helping our restaurant partners grow their business.”

Subramanian joins ezCater at an exciting time as the demand for food in the workplace continues to grow. In ezCater’s recent Feeding the Workplace report, 53% of business orderers surveyed said they were planning to increase their spending on food for work in 2024. This year, ezCater has welcomed restaurants like bartaco, Flower Child, and Perkins as supply partners, as well as companies like Angi, H&M, and Rhodes College as customers.

“I am thrilled to join ezCater and build expansive partnerships with restaurants and workplaces across the US,” said Subramanian. “Food is a fundamental part of every workplace. As organizations aim to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and encourage onsite attendance, food for work is a key enabler. I am excited about the opportunity to work with the accomplished ezCater team, customers and partners, and further grow ezCater into the preferred food for work platform.”

Previously, Subramanian was Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Platforms, at Lyft, where he led the Lyft Business and Commerce business units and a team spanning sales, product, engineering and operations. While at Lyft, he launched new Lyft Business offerings to expand its customer and user base across verticals and managed Lyft’s Commerce products, platform, and partnerships that enabled several billion dollars in transactions. Prior to Lyft, Subramanian held leadership positions at Amazon and Visa, where he managed strategic partnerships with leading brands and launched new payment solutions to drive growth and adoption.

