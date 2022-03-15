DTEX Systems Achieves Record Growth as Demand for Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Skyrockets Year-Over-Year

Innovation of Insider Risk Management Platform Encompassing UEBA, DLP and Zero Trust Enforcement Capabilities Drives Customer Adoption & Account Growth; Ecosystem Expansion Including Partnerships with MITRE, Splunk and CrowdStrike Accelerate Demand for DTEX InTERCEPT

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DLP—DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced record setting growth, fueled by skyrocketing demand for the company’s market-leading Insider Risk Management Platform with integrated UEBA, DLP, and forensic capabilities to deliver unmatched human telemetry, visibility, and security intelligence. Within the last six months, company success was driven by a myriad of achievements and accolades including strategic security partnerships, innovative product enhancements, groundbreaking research, and notable industry recognition.

Business Growth:

433% YoY new license growth;

250% growth in DTEX i 3 team investigations and Managed Insider Risk Services;

team investigations and Managed Insider Risk Services; 170% increase in Windows and Linux server licenses;

Ecosystem Expansion:

A public-private research and technology partnership with MITRE to deliver MITRE | Inside-R PROTECTÔ;

Introduction of DTEX InTERCEPT for Splunk ES to enrich SOC operations with human telemetry and insider risk intelligence;

operations with human telemetry and insider risk intelligence; Delivery of DTEX InTERCEPT for CrowdStrike Falcon to Deliver Behavioral DLP;

Technology Innovations:

Enhancements to DTEX InTERCEPT for Behavioral DLP including an inferred sensitivity model, Zero Trust DLP Policy Enforcement capabilities, and Data Lineage Mapping visualizations.

New capabilities for DTEX InTERCEPT for Insider Risk including an Automated User Investigation Report that delivers a dynamic risk summary escalation report generated with one-click from the Analyst Investigations Dashboard;

Introduction of DTEX InTERCEPT for Five Eyes Federal Government Entities–a new module with capabilities that are fully compliant with the National Insider Threat Task Force (NITTF) minimum requirements for User Activity Monitoring (UAM) and CNSSD 504;

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Endpoint DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

“Privacy. Actionable data. Time to value. Those are the reasons we’ve experienced record setting growth over the last six months,” said Bahman Mahbod, President and CEO at DTEX Systems. “Enterprise security teams need visibility yes, but they shouldn’t have to invade their peer’s privacy to get it. Likewise, they need data, but they shouldn’t have to sift through thousands of alerts to find the indicator of intent that signals malicious activity, the need for training or a compromised account. And sure, new technology takes time to set up, but nothing should take six months to deliver a noisy data set, and it certainly shouldn’t crash endpoints in the process. It’s a new world and we are helping customers embrace the opportunities and reduce the risks.”

Global Strategic Partnerships

It has been a busy year on the partnership front. After inking a strategic partnership with Splunk, DTEX announced its presence on the CrowdStrike App Store, expanding the reach of its next-gen Workforce Cyber Security platform through integrations with major players in the cyber security market. This was followed by the announcement of a formal public-private partnership with The MITRE Corporation, to elevate insider risk programs and advance human-centric security. Under this partnership, DTEX and MITRE will conduct collaborative research and deliver MITRE Inside-R Protect as a set of data-driven, community-oriented service offerings to help industry and government elevate their insider risk programs using behavioral sciences.

Product/Service Enhancements:

Beginning in August 2021, DTEX delivered an array of enhancements to multiple modules within its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Platform including an update to DTEX InTERCEPT for Behavioral Data Loss Prevention. Included in this enhancement were innovative capabilities including an inferred sensitivity model that uses native machine learning to attribute the sensitivity classification of a file without the need to inspect its contents; Zero Trust DLP Policy Enforcement capabilities that deliver tiered policy administration based on people-centric risk profiles including teachable moment workflows and reporting, and the ability to block processes and lock users out of their device and network; and lastly Data Lineage Mapping that provides advanced data usage, augmentation and flow visualizations with contextual, sequenced historical user behavior attribution.

New capabilities were also delivered for the DTEX InTERCEPT for Insider Risk module including those that exceed the minimum requirements set forth by the National Insider Threat Task Force (NITTF) for User Activity Monitoring (UAM) and CNSSD 504 as well as new Automated User Investigation Report features that deliver a dynamic risk summary escalation report generated with one-click from the Analyst Investigations Dashboard.

Groundbreaking Research

DTEX Systems’ mission to help organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments goes far beyond its customer base. Coinciding with Insider Threat Awareness Month, DTEX released its new Ponemon Institute Study, The State of Insider Threats 2021: Behavioral Awareness & Visibility Remain Elusive, to offer additional insight around identifying and mitigating the increased risks associated with insider threats. This was followed by the release of its 2022 Insider Risk Report which drew directly from real investigations and data collected by the DTEX Insider Intelligence and Investigations (i3) team throughout 2021. This groundbreaking research uncovered key industry trends including the emergence of a fourth insider threat persona–the ‘Super Malicious Insider.’

Notable Industry Recognition

After being recognized as the User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year in the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, DTEX InTERCEPT was named Best-in-Class UEBA Solution in the 2021 GigaOm Radar Report for UEBA. This recognition is a testament to DTEX’s human-centric approach to risk engagement as well as the convergence of UEBA, DLP, and Insider Threat solutions in today’s security landscape. This was further proved with DTEX InTERCEPT’s latest recognition as Gold Winner in the Insider Threat and Data Leakage Prevention categories for the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Product/Service Awards.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

