DTE Announces Appointment of Diego Areces as CEO

REYKJAVIK, Iceland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of DTE ehf. (DTE) (www.dte.ai), a leader in metals intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Diego Areces as Chief Executive Officer.

Diego Areces, who joined DTE in 2020 after a long tenure at Schneider Electric, succeeds Karl Matthiasson, one of the Company’s two founders, who steps into the role of Chief Financial Officer.

The changes reflect DTE’s increased commercial focus and reorganization to accelerate its market expansion, as it continues to innovate around its unique elemental analysis LP-LIBS™ technology, advances its real-time and predictive metals intelligence platform to the next level, and launches its forthcoming Series B financing round. Diego Areces’ mission will be to lead DTE through its growth phase, while Karl Matthiasson, in his new role as CFO, will focus on solidifying DTE’s financial foundation, expanding its global presence and leading the next funding round.

“I’m very pleased to take on the CEO role to continue building on the success of DTE’s technological accomplishments,” commented Mr. Areces. “Our disruptive technology is poised to transform the metals market and the team has developed solid relationships with strategic customers, which collectively form the launch pad of DTE’s market expansion. Our metals intelligence platform enabled by our unique elemental analysis technology allows us to deliver beneficial financial and environmental business outcomes to our customers. We see ourselves as significant contributors to a carbon-neutral future and digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 for the industries we serve. I want to thank both Karl and Sveinn, the co-founders and prior CEOs, for their achievements and the support that they have provided to my appointment.”

“We’re delighted to announce Diego’s leadership and are convinced that he is the right person to drive DTE going forward,” commented DTE co-founder and CEO Karl Matthiasson. “We look forward to the next phase of the Company’s evolution and will continue to build a larger, stronger team to deliver the value that we can achieve through unlocking the future of metals.”

Richard MacKellar, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Ventures and Chairman of the Board of DTE, commented, “Chrysalix is excited and supportive of the nomination of Diego Areces as DTE’s CEO. We welcome Diego to this new role in the Company as we continue to drive DTE’s growth to fulfill its potential in leading a market of new and better, greener, safer, more efficient metals through technological innovation and value-added solutions. I would also like to thank and acknowledge Karl for his outstanding leadership up to this point, which continues with the challenge of leading DTE’s financing and next funding rounds.”

About DTE ehf.

DTE, Unlocking the Future of Metals™, is the leading innovator in real-time intelligence from liquid metals, serving customers across the metals production and manufacturing value chain through maximizing value, sustainability, safety, and efficiency for all stakeholders.

Our purpose is advancing human progress with greener, safer, more efficient, and more valuable metals, contributing to the 1.5-degree challenge while driving its digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 with the next generation of IIoT analysis technology. DTE provides tangible financial and environmental business outcomes from the plant floor to the business levels through valuable intelligence and predictive insights from liquid metals.

IREAS, DTE’s unique, connected, real-time intelligence from liquid metals solution seamless integrated IT and OT, combining chemical composition analysis from molten metals based on Liquid-Phase Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LP-LIBS™) with an artificial intelligence-based analytics platform and digital metals intelligence services.

For more information, please visit www.dte.ai.

