DT Research Delivers the Most Comprehensive Line of Healthcare Computing Solutions Purpose-built for Diverse Medical Environments

Antimicrobial Tablets and Battery-powered All-in-One Computers Ideally Suited for Evolving Healthcare Environments and TeleMedicine Services

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced a new line of medical-grade all-in-one (AIO) computers, tablets and monitors designed with unique mobile functionality to meet the changing computing needs in healthcare environments driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical-grade computing solutions are purpose-built for healthcare with antimicrobial enclosures to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and hot-swappable batteries for limitless mobility and continuous operation.





Designed to fit into a myriad of healthcare settings, the new DT Research line of medical computing solutions includes: 316T/MD and 373T/MD rugged medical tablets; 582T and 584T battery-powered medical-cart computers; 504T and 507T all-in-one, point-of-care computing solutions; 722M and 724M battery-powered monitors; and 704M and 707M medical monitors.

The DT Research medical computing solutions will be on display in the LUND Industries booth #6459 and Howard Medical booth #5758 at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in the Orange County Convention Center from March 14-18, 2022.

“As hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities continue to adapt to the pandemic, they need the flexibility of wireless, battery-powered medical-grade computing solutions that can be operated in a broad set of environments, including makeshift intake centers, outdoor tents, mobile telemedical vehicles, and other non-traditional healthcare settings,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “Healthcare professionals also need more efficient computer authentication as they move between virtual telehealth calls to in-room appointments and outdoor visits. Our new medical-grade computing solutions include dual range RFID authentication, which provides healthcare workers with a secure wireless authentication solution that is more convenient and efficient.”

Rugged Medical Tablets

The 373T/MD 17-inch and 316T/MD 15.6-inch tablets have large Full-HD capacitive touch screens that display vivid images and detailed medical application interfaces that enhance the user experience. The tablets are UL60601-1 certified with antimicrobial enclosures and IP65-rated front panels for high durability. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G mobile broadband with hot-swappable batteries and optional data capture modules offer healthcare professionals a highly reliable device to monitor, record and retrieve patient information.

The rugged tablets deliver secure user authentication through a dual frequency NFC/RFID reader (316T/MD) or a Smart Card/CAC reader. The 373T/MD and 316T/MD tablets are robust computing solutions running Intel® 11th Generation Pentium® Gold or Core™ i processor and Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu operating system. These rugged medical tablets can be handheld, attached to mobile medical carts from manufactures such as DataCart by LUND or mounted to a wall or vehicle in a cradle.

Medical-Cart Computers

DT Research 582T and 584T medical-cart computers have a 22-inch or 24-inch high contrast capacitive touch screen display and hot-swappable batteries that provide healthcare professionals with a robust, compact mobile computing solution that eliminates the need to purchase costly, heavy medical cart batteries. These medical-grade computers are antimicrobial coated and ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 certified with IP65 rated front panels and IPX2 rated enclosures.

Health care professionals can manage patient information at the point-of-care with integrated WLAN, Bluetooth and optional data-capture modules. Secure authentication is made possible through a dual frequency NFC/RFID reader or a Smart Card/CAC reader and can be connected to wearable biometric devices.

The 582T and 584T are powerful all-in-one computing solutions running Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu on an Intel® 10th Generation Pentium® Gold or Core™ i processor, yet with energy efficiencies such as Energy Star 8.0 certification (582T). These all-in-one medical computers can be used with mobile medical carts from manufacturers such as DataCart by LUND or VESA-mounted for flexible deployment in various healthcare settings.

“Mobile and versatile computing solutions are crucial in today’s healthcare environments,” said Jim Cruse, General Manager DataCart by LUND. “Our partnership with DT Research combines their rugged medical-grade tablets and all-in-one computers with our versatile, solidly engineered mobile mounting solutions – providing healthcare and medical professionals with mobile point-of-care systems designed to meet the fast-changing needs in critical care settings.”

Medical Point-of-Care Systems

For larger display systems, DT Research provides the 504T and 507T with 24-inch or 27-inch LCD capacitive touch screens that can be VESA-mounted for flexible deployment in various settings. The elegant all-in-one LCD-integrated, fanless systems provide healthcare professionals with space-saving solutions to monitor, record and retrieve patient information.

These point-of-care systems are purpose-built for medical and healthcare environments with an antimicrobial bacteria-resistant, IPX2 rated enclosure as well as an IP65 rated front panel for high durability. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections make data access efficient and optimize staff workflow.

The 504T and 507T are powerful computing solutions running Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu on an Intel® 10th Generation Pentium® Gold or Core™ i processor and include the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TFT), an advanced physical security mechanism that makes the computer system tamper-resistant.

“With this new line of healthcare computing solutions, DT Research provides high-performance, feature-rich products that elegantly integrate the unique requirements needed in a broad set of care environments,” said Frank Blanco, vice president of purchasing at Howard Technology Solutions, a DT Research reseller. “We look forward to offering DT Research’s newest medical-grade purpose-built computing products to our customers.”

Battery Powered Medical Grade Monitors

The DT Research healthcare product line includes 22-inch screen (722M) and 24-inch screen (724M) medical-grade monitors powered by fully integrated hot-swappable batteries. The monitors are antimicrobial, ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 certified, VESA mountable with full-HD capacitive touch screens and built in Wi-Fi antennas. These monitors can be paired with personal computers, embedded controllers or thin clients for a robust integrated healthcare computer system. For larger displays, DT Research also offers the 24-inch (704M) and 27-inch (707M) medical-grade monitors.

Availability

The 316T/MD and 373T/MD rugged medical tablets; 582T and 584T battery-powered medical-cart computers; 504T and 507T all-in-one computing solutions; 722M and 724M battery-powered monitors; and 704M and 707M medical monitors are immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Convertible Laptops and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #GNSSTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

