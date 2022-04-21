DSP Concepts Appoints Accomplished Industry Executive Chris Reed as Chief Operating Officer

Reed brings decades of technology and operations expertise as DSP Concepts meets accelerating demand for Audio of Things enablement





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DSP Concepts, Inc., the Audio of Things category leader and the creator of the Audio Weaver® development platform, today announced Chris Reed as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Reed will drive operational excellence, process streamlining, change management, and execution of go-to-market strategy. Reed joins DSP Concepts as the company moves to significantly expand customer engagements and partner collaboration in key markets including automotive, hearables, smart home, and home audio.

“The advent of the Audio of Things (AoT) and surging demand for voice control/communications, playback, and sensing solutions position DSP Concepts for a new phase of company expansion,” said Chin Beckmann, CEO, DSP Concepts. “With a legacy of building and growing businesses across the globe, Chris Reed strengthens our executive leadership team across multiple disciplines and geographies.”

Among his previous leadership roles, Reed was most recently Vice President of New Products and Markets at Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, specializing in healthcare operations, data analytics and care services delivered across 150 countries. Reed was previously Head of Strategy and Innovation and a Group President at Equian, a leader in healthcare claims/payment integrity services prior to its acquisition by Optum. He began his career with insurance giant MetLife, where he headed its Corporate Solutions Business for the Middle East and Africa. Reed holds a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“DSP Concepts is positioned to achieve accelerating revenue growth as Audio Weaver becomes ubiquitous for AoT embedded implementations across an ever-widening breadth of sound and voice applications,” said Chris Reed, COO, DSP Concepts. “I am honored by the opportunity to help DSP Concepts expand its market and geographic footprint as consumers’ audio consumption continues to rise.”

About DSP Concepts, Inc.

DSP Concepts is the Silicon Valley based leader in the Audio of Things (AoT) market and the creator of Audio Weaver, the audio experience design platform that makes audio innovation easy. DSP Concepts equips and supports engineers with real-time workflows to quickly stand up prototypes, collaborate and modify designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, Cadence Design Systems, Arm, Analog Devices, and others. DSP Concepts technologies are embedded in millions of automotive and consumer products, delivering remarkable audio experience solutions to prestigious brands including Bang & Olufsen, BMW, Braun, Facebook, Garmin, GoPro, LG, Mercedes Benz, Panasonic, Peloton, Porsche, Samsung, Sennheiser, Spotify, Tesla, and many more.

