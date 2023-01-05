<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DRS Imaging Services Announces Name Change to Daida
Business Wire

DRS Imaging Services Announces Name Change to Daida

di Business Wire

Document management company changes name to reflect their full spectrum of data and business automation services

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DRS Imaging Services, which specializes in digital document conversion and management, announced today that it has changed its name to Daida. This change follows a merger with like-minded companies Imagetek, Doculynx, and Integra. The new name reflects the full suite of combined services the new company offers, as well as the power of data to transform the lives of the customers they serve.

Since 1964, DRS Imaging has provided high quality and efficient means of document imaging, scanning, and management. The change displays their continued devotion to the latest in business tech innovations, incorporating AI for artificial intelligence, A for automation and analytics, and I for innovation. Natalie Schubert takes over as CEO to unify the merged companies under a shared vision.

“Leveraging the talent, decades of experience & offerings of these four organizations positions Daida uniquely in the market,” said Schubert. “This US diversity-owned and led business brings a national footprint, allowing our customers a partner to help them leverage the power of Data and Information to rethink how they grow their businesses and better serve their customers.”

About Daida

Daida uses data, information, and insights to change outcomes and increase their clients’ agility in a rapidly changing atmosphere. The document management and business automation services and software they provide unlocks the power of data to make companies better, faster, and stronger.

https://daida.com/

Contacts

public-relations@daida.com

Articoli correlati

ON24 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, today announced participation in the...
Continua a leggere

Qualtrics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Jan. 25, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that Evgeny Fetisov, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ON24 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire