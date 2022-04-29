DriveWealth Expands Robo-Advice Tech Stack With DriveAdvisory

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DriveWealth, LLC., a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, today announced the expansion of its DriveAdvisory platform. DriveAdvisory is a technology infrastructure solution that empowers partners to fully integrate financial advisory products into their existing apps.

An SEC registered RIA that launched in December 2021, DriveAdvisory can unlock greater flexibility and the potential for deeper customer relationships for its partners. Amid a constantly changing global regulatory landscape, this designation provides fintechs with a secure way to leverage DriveWealth’s APIs to offer embedded advisory tools to customers while ensuring they are fully protected.

“At DriveWealth, we listen to all of our partners – and many told us they need a better way to offer advisory services to their customers,” said Harry Temkin, CIO of DriveWealth. “The creation of DriveAdvisory is in direct response to our partners’ needs. This enables us to offer more integrated investing and advisory experiences for our partners, helping to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth.”

DriveAdvisory’s flexibility is partly due to its ability to seamlessly leverage an entire ecosystem of APIs. The firm offers a hands-on consulting program to ensure every partner is building an embedded investing experience that meets the needs of their unique customer base.

For more information on DriveWealth’s full suite of brokerage infrastructure services, click here.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, a pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company which empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth’s consultative support and cloud-based, modern technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.

