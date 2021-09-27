Home Business Wire Driverbase Combines Over 175,000 Ratings to Report Best Car Brand Rankings
Rankings are based on one of the largest car ownership satisfaction studies in automotive

COLCHESTER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Driverbase, an automotive research and shopping website, has released the results from an extensive consumer study that ranks all the car brands by ownership satisfaction level. The Driverbase Best Car Brand Rankings analyzed ratings from over 175,000 car owners representing all major makes and models in the United States. Drivers can now find out which cars are delivering the best customer experiences and learn how their current vehicle brand ranks.

Best Car Brands

Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Tesla, McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, Genesis, Aston Martin, Bentley, RAM, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lexus, Subaru, and BMW lead the car ownership satisfaction rankings released by Driverbase.

Car Brand Rankings

View all the car brand rankings including results for Infiniti, Acura, Toyota, Land Rover, Lotus, Volvo, Honda, Karma, Jaguar, Lincoln, Cadillac, Mazda, MINI, Volkswagen, GMC, Jeep, Dodge, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick, Fiat, Chrysler and Mitsubishi:

https://driverbase.com/best-car-ratings

Methodology

In September 2021, Driverbase analyzed over 175,000 authentic car owner ratings generated by its platform. The best car ratings are an independent survey of ownership satisfaction for all cars, SUVs and trucks in the United States. Brand ratings are based on the average of all car model ratings. Vehicle ratings are collected from real car owners. No expert ratings or editorial opinions are included in the results.

About Driverbase Inc.

Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an automotive marketplace that provides drivers with personalized vehicle recommendations and connects them to local dealership inventory. Our mission is to deliver the best car search website experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information in a Vehicle Graph® and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.

Shop new, certified and used cars for sale on the marketplace.

Driverbase® is a registered trademark of, Driverbase Inc. All other products and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Saki Yamada

Media Relations

press@driverbase.com
+1 (866) 986-7757

