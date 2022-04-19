Drips Names Elise Andersen Vice President of Marketing

Proven Marketing Executive Leads Drips Expansion into New Markets

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Drips is pleased to announce that Elise Andersen has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing. During its rapid expansion over the past year, Drips has maintained a focus on its strong employee culture, doubling down on recruiting top talent while recognizing and challenging its current teams.

As Vice President of Marketing, Andersen oversees all aspects of marketing and business development, including go-to-market strategy, demand generation, product marketing, digital advertising, public relations, and more. In 2021, her expertise helped Drips achieve Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of over 50%.

Andersen joined Drips in January 2021 as Director of Demand Generation with over 11 years of experience in B2B marketing, coupled with a strong background of growing pipeline and revenue for companies in the software industry. Prior to joining Drips, Andersen was the Director of Demand Generation for SparkPost, the world’s largest email sender that delivers 40% of all commercial email, equaling 4-5 trillion sends annually. In addition, she previously held leadership roles for Quark Software and Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).

Andersen is a current member of Women of Martech, an organization that aims to increase the recognition of the power of women in the martech industry and their contributions to innovate and move the industry forward.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of such an accomplished marketing professional. From the moment Elise joined our team, she embraced our mission to achieve profitability through smart data-driven decisions while focusing and executing against a prioritized plan of action. Elise has also done an outstanding job at growing our marketing department to help support our organizational goals as we continue to expand into multiple verticals,” said Tom Martindale, Founding Partner and President of Drips.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with a team of people who are so passionate about empowering enterprises to connect with consumers in a way that drives engagement. Today, consumers are bombarded with emails, direct mail and cold calls, and these messages are ignored because consumers are fatigued with the amount of unsolicited outreach,” said Andersen. “Drips is helping enterprises communicate in a way that consumers welcome because it’s humanized and personalized,” she added.

About Drips

The Drips AI-powered platform enables enterprises to engage with their audiences using a conversational outreach strategy that includes human-like two-way texting, scheduled calling, and voicemail messages. Backed by a proprietary natural language processing model, the Drips platform empowers enterprises to break through the noise, capture intent, and drive meaningful outcomes. With more than half a billion conversations handled to date, our AI is constantly improving. More than 3.5 billion touchpoints have gone through the Drips platform. The platform offers an open API allowing clients to integrate with any CRM, marketing automation system, dialer or call center platform. Learn more at www.drips.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or the Drips blog.

