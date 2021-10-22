Home Business Wire Drips Named Award Honoree for Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards Program
Business Wire

Drips Named Award Honoree for Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards Program

di Business Wire

Drips recognized for significant growth over the past five years.

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced it has been named an award honoree for Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards Program. To qualify for this prestigious local award, a company’s sales must have increased by 100% or at least $5 million over the past five years and the company’s full-time employee base must have increased by 50% or 25 actual employees over the past five years.

In addition to meeting the sales criteria, Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards Program nominees are encouraged to contribute to the respective local economies. Over the past five years, Drips has demonstrated dedication to the Akron community by supporting the Nantucket Concert Series in downtown Akron, Nightlight Cinema, Haven of Rest, the Downtown Art Walk and sponsored local conferences. In addition, Drips employees spoke at local schools to promote S.T.E.M. education to inspire the next generation of innovators.

“We are thrilled to be named an award honoree in Cascade Capital Business Growth Awards Program,” said Aaron Christopher (A.C.) Evans, Drips’ CEO. “Even though we transitioned to a remote ‘work from anywhere’ business model, we’ve always recognized the importance of supporting and making a difference in our local community.”

Drips had previously received a Cascade Capital Corporation Business Growth Award in 2019 due to its profound organic growth over the preceding five years. In 2021, the company also received a growth investment from Accel-KKR and another growth investment from the Blue Venture Fund.

“It’s an exciting year for Drips,” said A.C. Evans. “We’re being recognized as thought leaders in our industry and are also receiving positive attention for our hard work and dedication.”

About Drips

The Drips AI-powered platform enables brands to engage with their audiences through Conversational Texting® and scheduled calling. Backed by a proprietary natural language processing model, Drips leverages human-like messaging to break through the noise, capture intent and drive meaningful outcomes. With more than half a billion conversations handled to-date, our AI is constantly improving. More than 3.5 billion touch points have gone through the Drips platform. The platform offers an open API allowing clients to integrate with any CRM, marketing automation system, dialer or call center platform. Learn more at www.drips.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or the Drips blog.

Contacts

Elise Andersen

+1 (952) 237-0773

elise.andersen@drips.com

Articoli correlati

Groove Named to San Francisco Business Times’ Fast 100 List for Third Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sales engagement platform grows enterprise ARR 114% year over year SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fast100--Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises...
Continua a leggere

Cadence Named to Newsweek’s List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cadence Ranked 7th Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Citcon Closes $30M Series C Funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
Norwest Venture Partners and Cota Capital Lead Funding Round to Scale Global Enterprise Solutions for Seamless Mobile Wallet Payments SAN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Groove Named to San Francisco Business Times’ Fast 100 List for Third Year in...

Business Wire