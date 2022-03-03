DRF Sportsbook Celebrates Opening of First Retail Sportsbook at Lakeside Hotel & Casino

OSCEOLA, Iowa & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lakeside Hotel and Casino in Osceola, Iowa, celebrated a major milestone today with the opening of its first fully owned sportsbook – the DRF Sportsbook. The new sportsbook features one of the largest 4K video walls in Iowa, giving customers the highest-quality sports viewing experience.





The opening follows DRF’s recent launches of its first online sportsbook in Iowa, as well as DRF Cash Grab, a rapidly growing, free-to-play mobile sports app. In addition to the online sportsbook, DRF Sports provides fans with exclusive, up-to-date sports betting stats, insights, and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. DRF Sports and DRF Cash Grab are part of Affinity Interactive, an omni-channel gaming industry leader with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, with nearly one million combined customers.

The grand opening celebration kicked off with remarks from James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive. The event concluded with a ribbon cutting and Tyler Kluver, former University of Iowa long-snapper and host of the “Washed Up Walkons” podcast, placing the ceremonial first bet.

James Zenni said, “ The opening of Lakeside’s fully owned sportsbook, DRF Sportsbook, advances our overall strategy toward becoming a prominent omni-channel gaming provider in the U.S.”

New Member Promotion

All DRF Sportsbook new member account signups get a risk free bet up to $500.

For more information, visit ia.drf.com/sports.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is “America’s Turf Authority since 1894” for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

About DRF Bets™

DRF Bets™, one of America’s fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks. DRF Bets™ delivers a fully mobile-optimized solution for the modern horseplayer through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly one million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, “America’s Turf Authority since 1894” for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America’s fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com, www.DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and www.DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”) (www.zcg.com), a leading private markets asset manager.

Contacts

Press Inquiries

DRF



Irina Platonova



iplatonova@drf.com

781.706.7043

Lakeside Hotel & Casino



David Monroe



dmonroe@affinitygaming.com

641.530.4222

Affinity Interactive



Melani Bennett



mevans@affinitygaming.com

702.275.3649