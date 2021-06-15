Dremio Bolsters Executive Team; Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Strategic hires to its senior leadership team include former Alteryx, Informatica, WhiteHat Security and Micro Focus executives to help scale amid rapid company growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the innovation leader in data lake transformation, today announced four additions to its senior leadership team. These leaders include Alan Gibson as chief revenue officer, Amit Manor as head of channel and alliances – EMEA, Debbie Klett, head of strategic partner and channel marketing, and Deepa Sankar as VP of portfolio marketing. Today’s announcement continues a period of significant growth for the company following its January 2021 Series D funding round of $135 million.

Dremio makes cloud data warehouses obsolete, bringing data warehouse functionality to cloud data lakes through direct queries for high performing dashboards and analytics. Moreover, Dremio’s approach is based on an open architecture that allows customers to exercise greater ownership over their data and the flexibility to use multiple best-of-breed services and engines. Gone is the requirement to copy data into proprietary data warehouses first – a costly, complex, risky and inflexible process. Dremio’s growing customer roster now includes brands such as UBS, NCR, and Henkel.

The company is scaling its team to meet demand. To keep pace with the doubling of revenues and customers over the past year, Dremio plans to double global headcount to almost 400 in 2021. It has increased headcount by 30% in the first quarter alone.

Alan Gibson, Dremio’s new chief revenue officer, will oversee global sales and partner strategy to expand Dremio’s global reach. Alan was previously EMEA vice president at Alteryx, where he worked for over 11 years. During his tenure, he helped to grow the company from $15 million to $500 million in revenue and through one of 2017’s most successful IPOs. He held various positions at Alteryx and was responsible for leading and building both enterprise and strategic account teams in North America, where he grew revenues in excess of 100% YOY on numerous occasions.

Amit Manor, who joins as head of channel and alliances – EMEA, will oversee the company’s channel and alliance strategy. Previously, he was director of channel, alliances and OEM (EMEA and LATAM) at Micro Focus and brings over 20 years of experience to Dremio. He also has held senior business development and sales positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Ness Technologies.

Debbie Klett, joins as head of strategic partner and channel marketing and will lead channel & partner marketing initiatives. Most recently, Debbie was director of field enablement at WhiteHat Security where she led integrated campaigns and managed the global field enablement team. Previously, she also served as senior account director at The Channel Company (CRN) and was a strategic consultant for Channel Solutions. Her appointment, along with that of other executives seasoned in partner and channel strategy reflect Dremio’s commitment to scaling their partner community.

Deepa Sankar joins as VP of portfolio marketing and will lead strategic marketing efforts across product, partnerships, content and social. Deepa brings over 20 years of experience to Dremio. Previously, she was Sr. Director of cloud, iPaaS and data engineering portfolio marketing at Informatica, where she was instrumental in helping the company through its transformation from on premises to the public cloud. She has also held senior product management and marketing roles at SAP and eBay.

“ Democratizing data access across the enterprise is still a basic challenge that almost every company still struggles with today. It’s the first stepping-stone to building a data driven culture and the failure rate is still incredibly high,” said Alan Gibson, chief revenue officer at Dremio. “ I could not be more excited to be joining a team that is fundamentally reshaping how organizations leverage their data lake environments by providing an easy to use, no-copy architecture that delivers data insights at scale across the enterprise.”

“ Dremio’s continued momentum would not be possible without our talented and customer-obsessed team. They are the foundation to our success,” said Billy Bosworth, CEO at Dremio. “ I’m thrilled to welcome Alan, Amit, Debbie and Deepa to Dremio. They are powerhouse executives who bring a wealth of knowledge across their respective fields and they’ll be tremendous assets to the company as we continue to grow.”

