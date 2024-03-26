Dremio Announces General Availability on Microsoft Azure

Enabling users to access data with lakehouse flexibility, scalability, and performance, all at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional data warehouses

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics, today announced the general availability of Dremio Cloud on Microsoft Azure. This SaaS solution brings users closer to their data with lakehouse flexibility, scalability, and performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional data warehouses. Dremio Cloud’s intuitive unified analytics, high-performance SQL query engine, and lakehouse management service for next-gen dataops let organizations shift left for a faster time to insight. Dremio Cloud enables companies to rapidly drive value from their data by delivering market-leading query performance with increased flexibility, while also decreasing costs.





“With Dremio Cloud on Azure, we have the ability to shift from just standard reporting to leveraging a data set as a product. Using Iceberg and Dremio’s Lakehouse Management capability, we can easily version our data sets and literally run them as a product,” said Tian De Klerk, director, data engineering and reporting, S&P Global.

Dremio Cloud on Azure’s next-generation architecture puts security and infrastructure flexibility at the forefront. By providing end-to-end TLS encryption, it delivers higher levels of data security and ensures that critical data is protected. The architecture ensures that customers can control their data within their own Azure tenant, in storage services such as Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS). This model ensures that no customer data resides within the Dremio environment and reassures customers that they maintain control of their data and that it is always secure.

Dremio Cloud on Azure easily deals with a company’s rapidly changing business demands. By automatically and dynamically scaling resources based on a customer’s usage and concurrency, the next-generation flexible architecture optimizes resources to meet an organization’s analytical needs. There is no longer a need for administrators to worry whether there is enough capacity or too much, or whether they need to allocate or reduce resources based on usage. Dremio Cloud on Azure dynamically and automatically handles everything.

By eliminating time-consuming setup and management overhead, as well as long learning curves for administrators, Dremio Cloud on Azure delivers fast time to value and critical business insights. Dremio Cloud does away with the need for companies to spend time and effort on numerous traditional analytical software setup and management tasks. With Dremio Cloud, organizations do not need to worry about hardware acquisition, server configuration, software installation, software setup and configuration, or security setup and configuration. Management tasks such as infrastructure management, manual upgrades for infrastructure, creating and managing certificates, backup tasks, or even system tuning and configuration are all automated. Data teams no longer need to worry about setting up and managing their analytical environment; they can focus on querying data, gaining insights that drive value for the business.

Dremio Cloud on Azure delivers the data lakehouse management service that features “Git for Data,” automatic optimization of Apache Iceberg tables, and a commitment to open data standards. Dremio’s lakehouse management makes it easy for data teams to manage and maintain their data lakehouse while enabling high-performance analytics based on a consistent view of the data. The Iceberg-native data catalog enables easy management of multiple domains and gives data teams centralized security and governance. By utilizing the lakehouse management capabilities in Dremio Cloud on Azure, data teams can deliver an accurate and consistent view of their data lakehouse to all their data consumers and create zero-copy clones of production data in seconds for development, testing, data science, experimentation, and more.

“Dremio Cloud on Microsoft Azure is a game-changer for organizations seeking self-service analytics with flexibility in a SaaS environment. It provides market-leading SQL query performance coupled with unified data access and robust lakehouse management functionality. This empowers companies to efficiently unlock the value of their data, offering faster time to insights and cost-effective solutions. We’re thrilled to bring Dremio Cloud to Azure, enabling our customers to experience the future of data management,” said Tomer Shiran, founder and CPO of Dremio.

“Empowering our clients to unlock the full potential of their data is at the heart of our mission. Customers require a variety of tools and frameworks to use their data to its full potential. With Dremio’s model of an open architecture, customers can benefit from the simplicity of the Dremio Cloud on Microsoft Azure experience to build highly scalable and powerful lakehouse solutions over their data,” said Raji Easwaran, principal group program manager, ADLS, Microsoft.

To learn more, visit Dremio.com

About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.dremio.com.

