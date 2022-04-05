Dreamstime launches its copyright infringement tracking tool, LicenseGuard

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dreamstime, one of the world’s leaders in photo licensing and the world’s largest stock photo community, officially announces the launch of its proprietary copyright tracking tool, LicenseGuard. The tool will monitor, detect, and flag potentially unlicensed usages of the agency’s visual content across the Internet, using AI-powered scanning technology, advanced visual recognition algorithms, and human review. LicenseGuard includes cease and desist mechanisms and post-usage options, allowing Dreamstime’s contributors and copyright notice recipients to resolve claims quickly and fairly.

“LicenseGuard is designed to safeguard the copyright of content creators and motivate image users to follow industry-accepted ethical practices. It ensures that copyright owners’ work is protected and remunerated while image users can secure a carefree media usage experience with the appropriate license agreement,” Dreamstime’s CEO Serban Enache explains.

How this works: The tool checks and matches images in Dreamstime’s library across the web, so all the agency’s contributors benefit from this tool for free and without specific enrollment. Dreamstime currently hosts and markets 185 million images for approximately 875,000 contributors, thus making it the most extensive database for copyright tracking.

Notices sent to infringers include Dreamstime’s specially designed Universal Royalty-Free and Extended licenses that grant post-usage permission for unlicensed media in use. The agency expects a high success rate in solving its copyright infringement claims by supplying this license rather than just the traditional monetary settlement, often perceived as aggressive copyright enforcement.

“A staggering percent of the images used online is misused, whether we are talking about willfully unlicensed or accidental usages, one-time or repeat offenders. Establishing Small Claim Courts has been a huge step in enforcing intellectual property rights for content creators. Still, infringements are hard to handle internationally, and legal proceedings are difficult to handle by individual creators. We offer a tool that builds upon an already existing image catalog and reaches worldwide to educate on copyright and supply reasonable settlement solutions before moving to further legal actions for content creators and infringers.” Enache says.

About Dreamstime

Dreamstime hosts the world’s largest stock photography community and is a major supplier of high-quality digital media to the world’s largest advertising agencies, national and international magazines, and film and television production companies, with over 185 million online files and the most extensive customer base globally (over 42 million users to date). For more information, visit Dreamstime.

