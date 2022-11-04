DreamBox Learning® Selected by East Baton Rouge Parish School System for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Math Equity Grant

The grant will fund research and development on learning achievement of Black and Latino students and students experiencing poverty to expand high-quality learning across the U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DreamBox Learning, Inc. (“DreamBox”), the leading education technology provider and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, today announced it is partnering with East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), La., and Louisiana State University in a math equity research and development initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Together, these partners will develop and improve tools to help school districts address learning gaps that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. According to the Nation’s Report Card, the student score gap between White students and their Black and Hispanic peers was larger in 2022 than in 2019.

As one of only two school districts in the country to be awarded this grant after a six-month selection process by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, EBRPSS will partner closely with both DreamBox and Louisiana State University to better understand which learning solutions and teaching practices serve the unique needs of all students. Through the development of scalable research tools and practices, the partnership aims to serve as a model and resource for other school districts in the U.S. to improve math learning, confidence, and self-identity for Black, Latino, and students experiencing poverty.

“At DreamBox Learning, we understand that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. We believe that unlocking the learning potential in every student is the best way to close the opportunity gap,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO and President of DreamBox Learning. “We are inspired by this East Baton Rouge Parish School System collaboration funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and believe that it will advance our efforts to inspire a love of learning for every student no matter where they live or their background. It is also symbolic of how the entire education industry needs to work together to further develop effective solutions to solve equity challenges and shorten the long road to academic recovery.”

EBRPSS began partnering with DreamBox to accelerate math learning growth for its K-9 students for the 2020 to 2021 school year. DreamBox, the only dual-discipline solution rated ‘Strong’ by Johns Hopkins University’s EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, is proven to increase student achievement by more than five national achievement percentile points for students who use DreamBox Math for an hour a week in as little as eight weeks. In just the first year of the partnership, EBRPSS experienced accelerated student achievement with DreamBox.

“Some of the biggest challenges we face as school district leaders and instructors are those that are difficult to physically observe, and too often the idea of mathematics is a stigmatized prospect for students who may not have had excellent foundational experiences in the curriculum,” said East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Superintendent Sito J. Narcisse, Ed.D. “Our district’s ongoing partnership with DreamBox Learning has provided an integral strategy in reaching students with the greatest academic needs, and this new program alignment aims to identify those barriers and intervene at the vulnerable points in each student’s academic career. We are excited about entering another wonderful collaboration project with the experts at DreamBox Learning and the potential these efforts stand to provide for our students.”

To learn more about DreamBox, visit https://www.dreambox.com/.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, the leading K-12 education technology provider, is radically transforming the way the world learns. As the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox uniquely provides schools high-quality adaptive learning solutions independently proven to accelerate student growth. Built by teachers and for teachers, DreamBox empowers educators with robust data analytics and content-specific professional development solutions to complement instruction. DreamBox supports 400,000 educators and approximately 6 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit https://www.dreambox.com/.

