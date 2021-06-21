DreamBox Learning® Equips Educators with Lesson Recommendations to Accelerate Student Learning

New Lesson Recommendations feature helps teachers understand where students are in their math learning to support academic growth toward proficiency

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology, today launched DreamBox Lesson Recommendations, a new offering that gives educators real-time student progress insights with actionable next steps to meet student learning needs. Teachers can use this formative data to plan for individual or small group differentiation and customize their instructional strategies at any point during the school year.

As studies show the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted student progress and widened the opportunity gap, districts are looking for solutions that provide up-to-date, useful information about where students are in their learning and what students need to support their growth in math. Whether educators are preparing for summer programs or the new school year this fall, DreamBox Lesson Recommendations provides teachers with instant access to a detailed view into each student’s progress, including insights about which concepts or skills students should learn next as well as which students in their class are ready to learn those concepts with them.

“As district leaders and educators plan for the year ahead and look for ways to accelerate student learning, real-time individualized insights will be more critical than ever to meet students where they are and help them persist and progress to proficiency,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, President and CEO of DreamBox Learning. “DreamBox Lesson Recommendations is an innovative solution designed to help educators address the unique needs of every student at scale and unlock learning potential for students, regardless of race, gender, or zip code.”

DreamBox Predictive Insights™ and Personalized Lesson Recommendations Form a Powerful Solution

Last year, DreamBox launched DreamBox Predictive Insights, which shows educators early in the school year how each student is likely to perform on grade level state tests in the spring. Teachers can now leverage these predictive insights along with DreamBox Lesson Recommendations to improve differentiation for the students who need it most and strategically accelerate learning for individual students or small groups.

DreamBox Learning K-8 Math meets students exactly where they are in their learning, offering the right lessons at the right time based on how students are solving problems, and not just based on whether they got the problem right or wrong. All lessons are available in both English and Spanish and with closed captioning. By using DreamBox for just one hour a week, independent research conducted by Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research shows that students improve their math scores by nearly 60% more than expected growth norms on benchmark and state tests.

DreamBox Learning Math is currently used by nearly 5 million students and 200,000 educators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico.

To learn more about DreamBox, visit https://www.dreambox.com/.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students’ answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company’s pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is used by 200,000 teachers and nearly 5 million students in all 50 states and throughout Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.

Contacts

RH Strategic for DreamBox Learning



Sam Garrard



(206) 487-3271



sgarrard@rhstrategic.com