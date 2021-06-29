Drawbridge Names Scott DePetris President and Chief Operating Officer

FinTech Industry Pioneer Also Joins Board of Directors as Drawbridge Continues Hyper Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced it has named Scott DePetris President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and appointed him to the Board of Directors. In his role, DePetris will drive Drawbridge’s global strategy and business operations to meet new client and market requirements and continue to scale the business through a period of hyper growth.

“Drawbridge has always been focused on providing our clients the best software, services and industry expertise to manage their critical cybersecurity programs, and we’re thrilled to have a leader of Scott’s stature join our Executive Team and Board of Directors to extend that legacy,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and CEO of Drawbridge. “Scott’s proven track record driving go-to-market strategy and operational excellence for high-growth companies will be invaluable to us as we accelerate our global expansion, expand our technology suite and continue delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

DePetris is a recognized FinTech industry visionary with over 20 years of extensive leadership, go-to-market and operational expertise. He currently serves as Executive Advisor and member of the Board of Directors of Broadway Technology, board member at Salt Financial LLC, and chairman of the Greenwich, CT chapter of the prestigious Young Presidents Organization (YPO). DePetris was a founding member, President and COO and board member of Portware, LLC, a leading developer of broker-neutral automated trading software for global equities, futures, options and FX. He spearheaded the sale of Portware to FactSet Research Systems, Inc. He recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Broadway Technology and earlier in his career he was the co-founder and senior vice president of ExchangeLab, Inc., an intellectual property development company for financial service technologies which incubated and commercialized several successful FinTech startups. DePetris began his career as a specialist in equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs and traded energy commodities at ICAP, plc. An active philanthropist, he is a member of the board of directors at LSA Family Health Services, a director at Domus Kids, Inc. and serves as a CT champion for the Me to We Organization.

“Drawbridge has experienced a remarkable period of technology innovation and customer success and proven itself as a trusted partner to alternative investment firms as they strive to navigate today’s increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Scott DePetris, President & COO of Drawbridge. “The market opportunity in front of Drawbridge is immense, and I’m excited to join the company as we continue this period of hyper growth. I look forward to working with Jason and the exceptional Drawbridge team to advance our business strategy, further grow our global footprint and continue to raise the bar for cybersecurity software and service excellence.”

The appointment caps a period of significant momentum for Drawbridge as it continues its impressive global growth, fortifies its market leadership in cybersecurity and continues to add talent across the company. Drawbridge recently announced several executive appointments including Darrell Tucker as Managing Director, Client Services and Simon Eyre as Chief Information Security Officer, and secured a growth equity investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners in early 2021.

About Drawbridge:



Drawbridge is a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry. Its proprietary platform helps firms exceed and manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge’s platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their most robust security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 450+ strong customer base, Drawbridge offers unmatched customer service and flexibility to help businesses proactively manage vulnerabilities, plan for growth, and reduce complexity.

Contacts

Media Contact

Articulate Communications for Drawbridge



Iskra Duchkovska



drawbridge@articulatecomms.com