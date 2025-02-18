Dragos Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

Dragos Platform for OT environments is recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS (Cyber-Physical Systems) Protection Platforms1. Dragos provides industry-leading, OT-native technology, the Dragos Platform, backed by comprehensive OT cyber threat intelligence and unrivaled cybersecurity expertise. Gartner evaluated 17 vendors against 15 criteria on two axes: Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe, this recognition underscores Dragos’s commitment to helping customers secure their OT and ICS environments with the most advanced and effective OT-specific cybersecurity technology and threat intelligence available,” said Jodi Schatz, Chief Product Officer, Dragos, Inc. “With our specialized focus on securing industrial infrastructure, our success is rooted in our deep and unmatched understanding of operational technology environments and our relentless drive to safeguard the world’s industrial infrastructure.”

Gartner defines CPS as engineered systems that orchestrate sensing, computation, control, networking and analytics to interact with the physical world (including humans). Gartner defines the CPS protection platforms market as products that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect CPS in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT environments. Gartner expects that by 2027, 75% of CPS-intensive organizations will obtain cybersecurity capabilities from a cyber-physical systems protection platform (CPS PP), accelerating the shift from point solutions.

The Dragos Platform offers comprehensive OT network visibility and security monitoring, enabling customers to identify and inventory assets, manage and prioritize vulnerabilities and detect and respond to threats. The Platform is codified with OT-specific threat analytics and insights from a team of OT cybersecurity practitioners. Dragos WorldView threat intelligence delivers in-depth visibility of emerging threats targeting industrial environments globally, and the defensive recommendations to combat them.

In addition to being an industry-leading CPS protection platform, Dragos also provides customers with dedicated OT cyber threat intelligence reporting through its WorldView subscription, as well as with professional services. "Dragos offerings meet customers where they are to assure a successful OT cybersecurity program," said Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-founder, Dragos. "While the Gartner evaluation focuses specifically on technology, our model of providing our leading technology backed by comprehensive OT cyber threat intelligence and unrivaled industrial cybersecurity expertise helps customers establish the most effective OT cyber program for their environments."

In our opinion, this recognition caps a year of key achievements for Dragos, including the acquisition of Network Perception, makers of NP-View, an award-winning network visualization platform for OT networks, and the formation of Dragos Public Sector LLC, a dedicated subsidiary, delivering OT cybersecurity solutions to address the unique needs of government including US federal agencies. Dragos was also named in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the fourth consecutive year, recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide, and named Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

1Gartner, 2025 Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Ruggero Contu, 12 February 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos provides the most effective OT cybersecurity technology for industrial and critical infrastructure to deliver on our global mission: to safeguard civilization. After nearly a decade of real-world experience handling landmark attacks on OT networks, Dragos understands the complexity and risks of industrial environments, which operate on massive scale with unique systems and exacting availability requirements and are not protected by IT cybersecurity.

The Dragos Platform provides visibility and monitoring of OT environments for asset identification, vulnerability management, and threat detection with continuous insights generated by the industry’s most experienced OT threat intelligence and services team. It discovers and monitors OT, IT, IoT, and IIoT assets within the OT environment and integrates with IT security infrastructure. Dragos protects customers across a range of industrial sectors including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, water, transportation, mining, and government. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with presence around the world and offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

