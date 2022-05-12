Dragos CEO Robert M. Lee to Address Global Audience on Criticality of Industrial Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dragos, Inc.:

SUMMARY: Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced CEO and co-founder Robert M. Lee has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos Switzerland, during the Global Cybersecurity Outlook session on May 23.

DETAILS: Global Cybersecurity Outlook: The World Economic Forum documents the rise in cyberattacks globally in 2021 with evidence of a continued uptick in 2022. In this fast-changing landscape it is vital for leaders to take a strategic approach to cyber risks. How can leaders better prepare for future cyber shocks? What individual and collective actions will foster a more secure and resilient digital ecosystem?

WHEN: Monday 23 May, 14:30-15:15 CEST

WHERE: Davos-Klosters, Switzerland

LOCATION: Congress Centre, Aspen 2, WEF Annual Meeting

BACKGROUND: Dragos is part of the WEF Global Innovators community. WEF had previously selected Dragos as a “2020 Technology Pioneer,” an annual distinction that recognizes the 100 most innovative early to growth-stage companies from across the globe that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Dragos is the first and only industrial cybersecurity company to receive this recognition.

Lee is an active contributor to the World Economic Forum. He is a member of the WEF Cybersecurity Leadership Community and the WEF Subcommittee on Cyber Resilience for the Oil and Gas and Electricity Communities. Lee contributed to the WEF white paper for Cyber Resilience in the Oil and Gas Industry, “Advancing Supply Chain Security in Oil and Gas: An Industry Analysis,” and published the WEF article, “Cybersecurity has much to learn from industrial safety planning.”

ABOUT LEE: Robert M. Lee is a recognized pioneer in the industrial cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and incident response community. He gained his start in cybersecurity as a U.S. Air Force Cyber Warfare Operations Officer tasked to the National Security Agency (NSA). There he established the first-of-its-kind ICS/SCADA cyber threat intelligence and intrusion analysis mission for the NSA to identify and analyze national threats to industrial infrastructure. Following his role at the NSA, Lee built the cybersecurity community’s first class for identifying and responding to threats targeted at ICS at the SANS Institute, the world’s largest company that specializes in information security and cybersecurity training.

Lee is routinely sought after for his advice and input into industrial threat detection and response. He has presented at major security conferences such as SANS, BlackHat, DefCon, and RSA, and has testified to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations; and the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. As a non-resident national security fellow at New America, Robert worked to inform policy related to critical infrastructure cyber security. He is regularly asked by various governments to brief national level leaders.

Contacts

Kesselring Communications for Dragos



Leslie Kesselring, 503-358-1012



leslie@kesscomm.com