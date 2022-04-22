Dr. M. Yaman Joins InSitu Biologics Medical Advisory Board

OAKDALE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InSitu Biologics is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. M. Yaman, FRCS, FACS, to its Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Yaman is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Throughout his 30-year career, he has advanced the field of Thoracic Surgery as a clinician, innovator, and department and institutional leader at the University of Toronto. He pioneered minimally invasive and lung volume reduction surgery in the UAE, has authored numerous scientific abstracts and publications and has presented at numerous national and international scientific meetings. Dr. Yaman is the first surgeon to join InSitu Biologics’ Medical Advisory Board. This appointment reflects InSitu’s laboratory and investigation progress and its preparation for upcoming clinical trials.

“Dr. Yaman is a well-known health care leader within the United Arab Emirates, and we are delighted that he is bringing his depth of knowledge and experience to our Medical Advisory Board,” said Dr. Mark Ereth, Chief Medical Officer of InSitu Biologics.

Dr. Yaman is a member of the Global Advisory Council of Mayo Clinic, the Executive Advisory Council of Khalifa University, and the College Advisory Board of Abu Dhabi University College of Health Sciences. In addition to holding numerous leadership and administrative positions, Dr. Yaman most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer of SEHA, the UAE’s health care system. In that capacity, he led over 14,000 physicians, nurses, and health care technicians. Dr. Yaman was a commissioning leader in the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical Center in Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Mayo Clinic and the government of the UAE. He has a keen interest in Aerosol Medicine and has co-developed the patenting of an innovative medical nebulizer. This drug delivery system allows for the use of a novel micro-misting technology to deliver medications and supplements via the inhalational route.

InSitu Biologics: InSitu Biologics is an emerging biotech company focused on the development of a multi-phase prolonged-release drug delivery platform for localized treatment of pain, cancer, and infection. The Company uses disruptive technology to address unmet needs in the pain management and drug delivery markets.

InSitu Biologics is currently conducting investigational pre-clinical work. The Company has no products approved for sale in any geography.

