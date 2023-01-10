<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Dr.Evidence® Appoints Healthcare IT Veteran Rose Higgins as CEO
Dr.Evidence® Appoints Healthcare IT Veteran Rose Higgins as CEO

Higgins to Lead Strategic and Day-to-Day Operations, Driving the Next Stage of Growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr.Evidence, the leading medical intelligence platform for life sciences companies, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Rose Higgins, MPM, BSN, RN, as CEO. She will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company. Rose will take over from co-founder and CEO, Bob Battista. Battista has been CEO since the Company’s founding in 2004 and will remain on the Board of Directors.

Higgins was most recently CEO of HealthMyne, a pioneering radiomics company whose IP and technology assets were acquired by Genentech (a Roche company) in 2022. She began her career in nursing at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, followed by advancing roles in clinical and care management. Transitioning to leadership in healthcare IT organizations, Higgins took on executive roles with increasing responsibility in organizations including McKesson Corporation and SCIO Health Analytics (acquired by EXL Service Holdings) over a successful 20-year period. Higgins is known for her results-oriented approach, deep domain knowledge, and client satisfaction.

“Rose possesses the requisite leadership, strategic, and operational skills we were looking for in a new CEO to drive growth and continued development of the Dr.Evidence platform,” stated Joseph A. Boystak, Chairman of Dr.Evidence. “She has a wealth of experience in successfully scaling and positioning companies for strategic growth combined with a deep healthcare IT and clinical background. This background will ensure we capitalize on the continued exponential growth of healthcare-related data sources and the unmet market need for more evidence-based insights, empirical metrics and precise solutions to drive decision-making and resource allocation, all enabled by AI-based technology,” Boystak further noted. “I look forward to Rose taking the helm and having a significant impact for the Company’s clients, partners, and shareholders.”

“I am joining Dr.Evidence at a pivotal moment, with the Company uniquely positioned to meet the pressing demand in life sciences for AI-based technology to accelerate research and development, meet regulatory requirements and effectively reach healthcare providers, as we expand the global ecosystem of the clients and partners we serve,” noted Higgins. “My immediate focus will be further understanding client needs, product-market fit and how we create valued-added solutions for our clients using the Dr.Evidence platform. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented and dedicated team in addressing these critical market challenges and client demands.”

Dr.Evidence has over 18 years of experience working as a trusted partner to life sciences organizations, including the majority of the top 20 pharma companies. The Company was founded on the belief that robust, reliable evidence and insights can lead to game-changing health outcomes.

Boystak also commented, “We are extremely grateful to Bob Battista for his leadership as CEO, from the organization’s founding as a services provider to the life sciences industry to its successful transition as a SaaS model today. He will continue to play an important role on the Board of Directors.”

About Dr.Evidence™

Dr.Evidence™ is the leading medical intelligence platform for life sciences and healthcare companies that enables teams to identify breakthrough insights grounded in the vast universe of published medical literature, drug labels, regulatory documents and proprietary data. It pushes the boundaries of healthcare technology and allows for new possibilities in science, enabling more informed decision making and faster time-to-market for accelerated impact.

Contacts

Cathy Finley

+1 (310) 595-1265

pr@drevidence.com
https://drevidence.com/

