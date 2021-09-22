Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and Roccat Gear – Available Now

Dominate Like the Two-Time Champion with the Only Gaming Accessory Lineup Able to Keep Pace with the Demands and Immense Pressure of the Most Dominant and Best-Looking International Gaming Superstar in the History of the World

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading gaming accessory maker and best-selling gaming headset brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), and its award-winning PC peripherals brand ROCCAT, today launched all-new custom, limited-edition gaming gear in collaboration with Dr Disrespect. Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and the two-time champ are ferociously stepping into The Arena for a limited time with a Champion Grade gaming headset, mouse, keyboard, and mousepad. Doc fans can now dominate like the 6-foot 8-inch specimen with the limited-edition Dr Disrespect Stealth 700™ Gen 2 headset, Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, Kone Pro mouse, and Sense Immortal mousepad. If you believe yourself to be powerful enough to wield these lethal gaming weapons and capture the essence of Doc, visit www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com to get your limited-edition Dr Disrespect gear today while supplies last.





“We are honored to have worked side by side with the Doc to develop and refine a unique and powerful line of gaming gear worthy of the award-winning, back-to-back champion, gaming lord, and his legion of Champions Club members,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Firm handshakes all around to our teams at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT who took Doc’s vision and forged these ruthless tools of dominance.”

“Yayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayaya ya ya ya ya ya yeah yeah yeah yeah,” said Dr Disrespect. “Firm handshakes, indeed, Stark, firm handshakes indeed. To my friends at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT, job well-done!”

Dr Disrespect continued, “When I first asked the teams at Turtle Beach and ROCCAT to help elevate Champions Club members’ skills, they knew I meant business because I’ve never allowed any other gaming company to have this level of access into the inner sanctum of The Arena. They clearly understood that the honor of creating gear that passes the VSM demands was not to be toyed with, and the teams did an unbelievable job in producing these high-grade weapons of digital mass destruction.”

Dr Disrespect again continued, “I take full responsibility for…no, I revel in…the mayhem, that is about to be unleashed.”

This gear is for Champions. For the ultimate in gaming audio performance, the Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 Dr Disrespect wireless gaming headset for PS5™ & PS4™ delivers Champion Grade performance with a wireless connection as strong as the 2X himself, a long-lasting 20-hour battery, Aerofit™ Ear Cushions, and powerful 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers. Its paltry MSRP is $149.95.

When it is time to take aim at the pathetic scrimmers attempting to achieve victory on YOUR map, the ROCCAT Kone Pro Dr Disrespect Mouse helps ensure headshot precision with its Owl-Eye 19k optical gaming sensor and ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches. The mouse has a mere $89.99 MSRP. Paired with ROCCAT’s acclaimed Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard for $159.99 MSRP and the smoothness of the Sense Immortal Dr Disrespect Mousepad for $49.99 MSRP, PC gamers will have all the essential Dr Disrespect ingredients to create an amount of in-game violence, speed, and momentum that would make the Doc proud.

The Dr Disrespect limited-edition peripherals are available now and can be purchased separately, or as a Dr Disrespect Champion Grade Bundle for the ultimate Champions Club experience for $399.99.

Dr Disrespect was named Streamer of the Year twice (2019, 2017) by the Esports Awards and has over 3.5 million followers with over 150 million total views on his YouTube channel. In 2019, The Walking Dead creators, Skybound Entertainment, entered a television deal with Doc to develop a TV series based on his character. Dr Disrespect’s book Violence. Speed. Momentum. from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, launched earlier this year.

To experience Dr Disrespect’s unique and entertaining gaming sessions, check out his YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/DrDisRespect.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

