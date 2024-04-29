Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft, to Address Rural and Community Healthcare Professionals at TruBridge National Client Conference

TruBridge Brings the Needs of Rural and Community Health to the Forefront in Collaboration with Microsoft





MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, will host their annual National Client Conference, “The Next Step,” April 29 – May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Highlighting the collaboration with TruBridge and their commitment to the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN), Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft, will address more than 900 TruBridge conference attendees at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, during the General Session.

Wes Cronkite, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at TruBridge, and Rhew will discuss the direct benefits of their collaboration for rural and community healthcare, including investments in Azure data and AI solutions. These benefits include:

The announcement of the new TruBridge Analytics Suite utilizing data lakehouse architecture to deliver insights to all levels of a provider organization

Deeper integration with Nuance Dragon technology to drive improved provider and patient experience

TruBridge Unify, an interoperability data platform that leverages Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) for secure and efficient data management

TruBridge cloud infrastructure hosting

infrastructure Future investments in generative AI through Azure AI to drive efficiency for healthcare providers with innovations in messaging workflow automation and process improvement

In addition, Cronkite and Rhew will touch on the recently announced consortium of healthcare leaders, TRAIN, which aims to operationalize responsible AI principles to improve the quality, safety and trustworthiness of AI in healthcare nationwide.

As a member of TRAIN, TruBridge, with 45 years of expertise, will help ensure rural and community healthcare is represented in the future of AI standards and best practices. In collaboration with the healthcare leaders that have joined the consortium, TruBridge will bring immediate value with its perspective as a champion for rural and community healthcare.

About TruBridge



We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

