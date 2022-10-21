<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Doximity to Release Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results on November 10, 2022
Doximity to Release Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results on November 10, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on November 10, 2022. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.

To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company’s network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

Contacts

For investors:
Perry Gold

ir@doximity.com

For media:
Amanda Cox

pr@doximity.com

